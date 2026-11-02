Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso makes bold promise to Masandawana fans - 'We are going to push to fight for everything we can'

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The Masandawana head coach has delivered an emotional message to the club's supporters, pledging total commitment following a difficult period for the Tshwane giants. Despite facing significant injury setbacks and a painful exit from the CAF Champions League, the Portuguese tactician remains defiant about the club's silverware ambitions.

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Cardoso targets domestic dominance

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has reached out to the Masandawana faithful with a vow to pursue every available trophy despite the disappointment of their continental exit.

"We have a big responsibility up until the FIFA break because we need to position ourselves in these four matches that we had to play; two we have played already," Cardoso explained to the media. The coach highlighted the congested fixture list, noting that the squad must quickly transition between different competitions. "On Tuesday, we have the Carling, and then on the weekend we have the CAF Super Cup. We had a big setback [CAF Champions League exit] to our season… it was an important moment that we should have accomplished, but we did not. So, we need to deal with that responsibility, and the only thing we can do is to be as strong as we can."

Reinforcements expected

To bolster their chances of success, the club will be active in the upcoming January transfer window.

This recruitment drive comes at a time when Sundowns have struggled with the absence of several high-profile stars. Key figures such as Teboho Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau. Additionally, the squad has navigated fitness issues involving Keanu Cupido, Kegan Johannes, and Grant Kekana. Cardoso remains optimistic that the return of these stalwarts, combined with new arrivals, will transform the team's prospects in the coming months.

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'We promise work and determination'

Cardoso was emphatic when asked what he could offer the supporters during this transitional phase. "The only thing I can promise to Mamelodi Sundowns fans is that we are going to push to fight for everything we can. We don’t promise nothing, but we promise work and determination and a lot of commitment." The coach emphasized that the emotional connection with the fans is vital for the players to perform at their peak.

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The Portuguese mentor is fully aware that the energy from the stands can act as a catalyst for his side during difficult matches. "We need them. We need the energy from the fans. We need everybody to be positive around the team," Cardoso continued. He reassured the public that the injury crisis is slowly abating, stating, "We have been suffering also with losses [due to injuries], but players are coming back. They will come back. The team will proceed. We will develop once… we will proceed with the others soon. We will have reinforcements, and that will make us stronger."

What comes next for Downs?

While looking ahead to the transfer window and the return of injured stars, Cardoso insisted that his team must treat every upcoming fixture with maximum intensity. He described the next knockout clash as the 'most important match' of their lives, highlighting a philosophy of taking the season one step at a time. This grounded approach is designed to prevent complacency following recent wins, ensuring the players remain hungry for further success in the Carling Knockout Cup and beyond.

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"Of course, working over victories gives positive energy, gives good emotions, but should not lift our feet from the ground because it is with our feet on the ground that we can take steps," Cardoso noted. He concluded by stressing the importance of mental fortitude in the face of adversity. "As much as the season is still a child, as much as we already have good things, and also bad ones, we need to develop resilience, attitude, character, and fight against everything that we have on our way. And then in the end, we will make the balance. And let’s see if we can position ourselves in a good spot."