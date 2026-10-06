Mamelodi Sundowns urged to chase MTN8 glory first - 'Domestic cups matter more than continental cups'

Despite their dominance in the Betway Premiership, where they have lifted a record eight consecutive titles, the MTN8 has remained one piece of domestic silverware that has continued to elude the Tshwane giants.

Rodney Ramagalela believes the narrative around Mamelodi Sundowns now makes domestic success even more important, particularly when they come up against Orlando Pirates.

The Buccaneers have enjoyed their share of success in this competition in recent years, leaving the Brazilians eager to reclaim the Wafa Wafa crown.

For the former forward, that hunger is tied to Sundowns’ desire to cement their status as the undisputed kings of South African football.



