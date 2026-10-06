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Mamelodi Sundowns urged to chase MTN8 glory first - 'Domestic cups matter more than continental cups'
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The prestige of domestic dominance
Despite their dominance in the Betway Premiership, where they have lifted a record eight consecutive titles, the MTN8 has remained one piece of domestic silverware that has continued to elude the Tshwane giants.
Rodney Ramagalela believes the narrative around Mamelodi Sundowns now makes domestic success even more important, particularly when they come up against Orlando Pirates.
The Buccaneers have enjoyed their share of success in this competition in recent years, leaving the Brazilians eager to reclaim the Wafa Wafa crown.
For the former forward, that hunger is tied to Sundowns’ desire to cement their status as the undisputed kings of South African football.
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The winning mentality
The tactical battle will be fierce, but Ramagalela believes the recent continental exploits of Miguel Cardoso' side provide a perfect springboard.
The confidence gained from competing at the highest level in Africa must now be channeled into the domestic arena.
"He [Miguel Cardoso] is standing a very good chance of winning it going into the final," Ramagalela explained to iDiski Times.
"It’s a chance itself, so you just have to go play 90 minutes and make sure that you score more goals than the opponents.
"With him, that mentality of winning after beating Al-Ahli in the Continental Cup says a lot, and it encourages the players to say, you know what, if we can beat the high-profile team like Al-Ahli, why not Orlando Pirates, although this one matters [MTN8] as much as all the trophies that they’ve won, the CAF Champions League and the Continental Cup."
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'Domestic cup they matters more'
For many observers, the CAF Champions League remains the holy grail of African club football, but Ramagalela maintains that the cultural pulse of South African fans beats loudest for local knockout tournaments.
The Wafa Wafa trophy carries a unique weight because it involves beating the best teams in the immediate vicinity.
"In South Africa, these domestic cup they matters more than the continental cups. You have to be the best in South Africa by beating the best in South Africa," he asserted, emphasising the bragging rights at stake.
This sentiment reflects the intense rivalry that defines the relationship between the nation's 'Big Three'. While winning abroad brings prestige to the country, winning at home settles the internal hierarchy.
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Challenging the Buccaneers' streak
Pirates enter the final with a formidable reputation in this competition, having won the trophy four times in succession.
Ramagalela concludes that the internal dialogue within the Sundowns camp is focused entirely on dethroning the Sea Robbers.
"Remember, they’ve won the league for eight seasons in a row; that says a lot, and they have set the standard; they want to go back to that standard. Still, they have to beat Orlando Pirates, who have won the league last season who has been winning the MTN8 for the fourth time in a row it’s something that Sundowns wants to set the bar to say we are better than Orlando Pirates; we will beat them in the final.
"I believe those are the words that are circulating in Mamelodi Sundowns camp."
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