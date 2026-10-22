Mamelodi Sundowns star Thabang Matuludi challenged to turn up heat when injured Khuliso Mudau returns - 'Make sure it's a very competitive space'

"We always knew that Matuludi is one of the best right-backs in the country and for me, I have always felt that sometimes as a good player, you just need other good players around you," Modise explained during his appearance on the show.

The former Sundowns star noted that the defender’s transition has been exceptionally smooth, though he warned that the pressure to maintain this level will only increase as the season progresses and silverware comes into sharper focus.

"He needed a good team. When he came through, within a space of one month, lifting two trophies - and I’m sure it’s not the script that he wrote. He never thought of that happening," the retired star added.

The veteran midfielder believes that this early taste of glory should serve as motivation for the recruit to solidify his standing in the squad.







