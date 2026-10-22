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Thabang Matuludi Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Mamelodi Sundowns star Thabang Matuludi challenged to turn up heat when injured Khuliso Mudau returns - 'Make sure it's a very competitive space'

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
T. Matuludi
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Wiliete Benguela
Wiliete Benguela
CAF Champions League Qualification
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Marumo Gallants
Marumo Gallants
Knockout Cup
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Durban City
Durban City
M. Cardoso
K. Mudau
T. Modise

Masandawana legend Teko Modise has sent a direct message to the 27-year-old defender regarding his role in the squad following his move to Chloorkop. With the first-choice right-back currently sidelined with a long-term injury, the opening for a new regular starter has emerged under head coach Miguel Cardoso.

  • Thabang Matuludi, Mamelodi Sundowns & Firas Al Buraikan, AI AhliBackpage

    Matuludi seizes his opportunity

    Since arriving at Mamelodi Sundowns, Thabang Matuludi has wasted no time in making his presence felt.

    Former Bafana Bafana playmaker Teko Modise believes the defender has the quality to thrive at Chloorkop, but must make the most of the opportunity presented to him.

    Speaking on the 2 Touch Podcast, Modise highlighted Matuludi’s talent and the value of playing alongside top-quality teammates at a club of Sundowns’ stature. He also believes the early taste of success since joining the Brazilians should motivate the defender to push for more.


  • 'He needed a good team'

    "We always knew that Matuludi is one of the best right-backs in the country and for me, I have always felt that sometimes as a good player, you just need other good players around you," Modise explained during his appearance on the show.

    The former Sundowns star noted that the defender’s transition has been exceptionally smooth, though he warned that the pressure to maintain this level will only increase as the season progresses and silverware comes into sharper focus.

    "He needed a good team. When he came through, within a space of one month, lifting two trophies - and I’m sure it’s not the script that he wrote. He never thought of that happening," the retired star added.

    The veteran midfielder believes that this early taste of glory should serve as motivation for the recruit to solidify his standing in the squad.



  • Pitso Mosimane Bafana BafanaBackpagepix

    Navigating the right-back logjam

    "As he has tasted glory as quickly as possible, I’m sure he wants more. I know he knows and understands that with the role he plays, the competition is very tough and he should make [the right back position] his own now and make sure that when Mudau comes back, it’s a very competitive space," Modise continued.

    He also recalled the club's winning culture by referencing a former mentor’s words: "There’s a previous coach of ours that said, 'If you want trophies, stay here.'"


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  • Thabang Matuludi Mamelodi Sundowns

    What comes next for Matuludi?

    The challenge for Matuludi is to maintain his high standards over the coming months and ensure he remains in contention when the squad returns to full fitness.

    Miguel Cardoso’s arrival has brought greater tactical flexibility, but consistency at right-back remains important to Sundowns’ defensive stability.

    Matuludi will need to continue delivering strong performances to justify the faith shown in him by the Sundowns scouting department and the praise he has received from a club legend like Modise.