Mamelodi Sundowns star Thabang Matuludi challenged to turn up heat when injured Khuliso Mudau returns - 'Make sure it's a very competitive space'

Since arriving at Mamelodi Sundowns, Thabang Matuludi has wasted no time in making his presence felt.
Former Bafana Bafana playmaker Teko Modise believes the defender has the quality to thrive at Chloorkop, but must make the most of the opportunity presented to him.
Speaking on the 2 Touch Podcast, Modise highlighted Matuludi’s talent and the value of playing alongside top-quality teammates at a club of Sundowns’ stature. He also believes the early taste of success since joining the Brazilians should motivate the defender to push for more.