Mamelodi Sundowns legend Teko Modise sets ambitious trophy target for Miguel Cardoso - 'They have to win a treble this season'

Mamelodi Sundowns may have reached the pinnacle of the continent by securing their second CAF Champions League title last term, but the lack of silverware on the home front has raised eyebrows.

Club icon Teko Modise has now voiced his expectations for the 2026/27 campaign, making it clear that nothing less than a clean sweep of domestic trophies will suffice for Miguel Cardoso’s men despite several squad challenges they face.

"There's a lot of players that still need to acclimatise to the team, but what's a better way to do it than an official game?"

"But for me, it just gives us more depth and quality, gets tested a little bit early, early on so that actually as to then what type of players do you have, because everybody can be good on paper, come to your acclimatising to Sundowns' style of play."

"It's very, very difficult. And for the coaches still being able to manage and get results, positive results,” Modise said on Sundowns' Two-Touch Podcast.



