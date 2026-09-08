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Mamelodi Sundowns legend Teko Modise sets ambitious trophy target for Miguel Cardoso - 'They have to win a treble this season'
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Squad challenges
Mamelodi Sundowns may have reached the pinnacle of the continent by securing their second CAF Champions League title last term, but the lack of silverware on the home front has raised eyebrows.
Club icon Teko Modise has now voiced his expectations for the 2026/27 campaign, making it clear that nothing less than a clean sweep of domestic trophies will suffice for Miguel Cardoso’s men despite several squad challenges they face.
"There's a lot of players that still need to acclimatise to the team, but what's a better way to do it than an official game?"
"But for me, it just gives us more depth and quality, gets tested a little bit early, early on so that actually as to then what type of players do you have, because everybody can be good on paper, come to your acclimatising to Sundowns' style of play."
"It's very, very difficult. And for the coaches still being able to manage and get results, positive results,” Modise said on Sundowns' Two-Touch Podcast.
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Defensive concerns
A major point of contention for Modise has been the team's defensive stability.
While Sundowns are known for their fluid attacking football, the legendary midfielder believes that returning to the basics of defensive organisation is crucial for long-term success this season.
He questioned the recent trend of conceding goals and urged the coaching staff to tighten the backline to ensure they can withstand the physical challenges posed by their domestic rivals in the Betway Premiership and cup competitions.
"I think the biggest question for me is, it will be like, when are we going to go back to defending a bit better, not conceding goals."
"Let's go back to clean sheets, very difficult to do, but yes, we'll need those, but also maybe coming again to understand this, then we get to games where sometimes I feel when I'm watching, I'm like, but why are we having opponents kicking us so much, right?” he said.
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Disciplinary issues
With a congested fixture list involving both domestic and continental commitments, Modise emphasised the importance of squad management.
He warned that the physical nature of the South African game would lead to attrition, and the team must be prepared for the inevitable hurdles of injuries and suspensions.
"So maybe the easier way for me to stop you is to do those types of things.""
"So, let's just accept who we are, but find ways as to then how then you play, because the injuries are going to come, the suspensions are going to come."
"Already we're sitting on too many yellow cards early on into the season. So that's alarming,” The "General" added.
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Win a treble
Despite the various challenges mentioned, Modise remains optimistic about the quality within the Chloorkop camp.
He believes that the players currently at the club are the best on the continent, having recently added a second star to their badge.
However, that reputation carries a responsibility to win everything available in South Africa. For Modise, the goal is simple and singular: the treble.
"But I still believe that we're on the right track."
"I still believe that we have the right specimen to be able to go all the way."
"Because I'll say Sundowns needs to win a treble this season."
"They have to win a treble this season," he declared.
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