Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso raises concerns despite dramatic Golden Arrows victory - 'There’s obviously some learning to do'

Mamelodi Sundowns kept their title charge on track with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Golden Arrows, but the manner of the win left head coach Miguel Cardoso far from fully satisfied.

The result took Masandawana to the summit of the Betway Premiership, yet Cardoso made it clear that the three points were earned through determination rather than a polished tactical display.

"I’m obviously happy with the character we’ve shown because sometimes if you concede a goal like that, you don’t have the mental capacity to be resilient and to fight for something," Cardoso told the media.







