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Mamelodi Sundowns backed to ‘challenge for everything this season’ despite 'panicking' fans
Coping without Jayden Adams
Mamelodi Sundowns have faced an emotionally draining start to the new campaign following the tragic passing of defender Jayden Adams.
The Bafana Bafana international met his untimely demise in July, shortly after returning from the FIFA World Cup, leaving a massive void in the Chloorkop locker room.
Speaking to the media about the current state of the squad, Mmotong explained the mitigating factors behind the team's performances.
"Sundowns might not be that well-oiled machine for now in terms of play, and that's because we are still in our early days of mourning our fallen hero Jayden Adams," Mmotong told KickOff.
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Defensive concerns and fan anxiety
While results have largely gone their way, a section of the Masandawana faithful has expressed concern over a lack of clean sheets.
Out of eight matches played across all competitions so far, Sundowns have only managed to shut out the opposition twice.
This defensive fragility has led to whispers of panic among fans who are accustomed to seeing a more resolute backline.
Mmotong was quick to dismiss the growing apprehension surrounding the team's style of play and defensive statistics.
"I like the fact that we are still winning games despite all that."
"Sundowns will still challenge for everything this season."
"The boys are scoring, so I don't understand why fans are panicking," he added.
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Integrating new talent into the squad
The transition period at Sundowns has also been marked by the need to integrate new signings and fringe players into the starting eleven.
With the loss of Adams and the arrival of fresh faces, Cardoso is still searching for his best defensive combination.
In his assessment of the squad's current depth, Mmotong reiterated the need for time during this difficult phase.
“We now have to give chances to other new players,” the former Masandawana man remarked.
He believes that as these players gain more minutes and the emotional cloud begins to lift, the team will return to the fluid, dominant football that has become their trademark.
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Golden Arrows test looms large
Sundowns turn their attention to a difficult away fixture against Golden Arrows at the King Zwelithini Stadium this Sunday.
Abafana Bes'thende are expected to provide a stern test, especially after the two-legged MTN8 semi-final clash earlier this season.
Mmotong expects a high-octane encounter in Durban, predicting that the hosts will be motivated by a desire for retribution against the league champions.
"Those Arrows boys can run, therefore I am expecting an entertaining game."
"I'm expecting attacking football from both teams."
"Arrows will surely be looking for revenge."
"What happened in the two-legged MTN8 semi-final has given Arrows players a lot of confidence ahead of this one."
"The Arrows game, I believe, is going to be difficult, but we are going to win again. It’s going to be a narrow win – a one-goal margin," Mmotong concluded.
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