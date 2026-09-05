Mamelodi Sundowns backed to ‘challenge for everything this season’ despite 'panicking' fans

Mamelodi Sundowns have faced an emotionally draining start to the new campaign following the tragic passing of defender Jayden Adams.

The Bafana Bafana international met his untimely demise in July, shortly after returning from the FIFA World Cup, leaving a massive void in the Chloorkop locker room.

Speaking to the media about the current state of the squad, Mmotong explained the mitigating factors behind the team's performances.

"Sundowns might not be that well-oiled machine for now in terms of play, and that's because we are still in our early days of mourning our fallen hero Jayden Adams," Mmotong told KickOff.



