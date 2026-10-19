Mamelodi Sundowns knew the Angola test would be tough - 'It's a team on the level of Petro Luanda'

Mamelodi Sundowns were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their qualifying encounter against Wiliete, a result that leaves the reigning champions with work to do in Pretoria. Despite the stalemate, Miguel Cardoso was quick to point out that his side were under no illusions regarding the quality of their opposition.

"It’s important that we understand the level of opponent we are speaking about," Cardoso explained, as per Soccer Laduma.

"This team is obviously states itself at the top of the log in the championship in Angola. It’s a team on the level of Petro Luanda, and we know that it’s difficult to play away, but we knew that we had to be strong and committed with the intention on the match."

The Brazilians entered the match hoping to secure a vital away goal to take back to South Africa, but they found clear-cut opportunities hard to come by in a physical encounter.



