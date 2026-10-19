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Mamelodi Sundowns knew the Angola test would be tough - 'It's a team on the level of Petro Luanda'
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'Understand the level of opponent'
Mamelodi Sundowns were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their qualifying encounter against Wiliete, a result that leaves the reigning champions with work to do in Pretoria. Despite the stalemate, Miguel Cardoso was quick to point out that his side were under no illusions regarding the quality of their opposition.
"It’s important that we understand the level of opponent we are speaking about," Cardoso explained, as per Soccer Laduma.
"This team is obviously states itself at the top of the log in the championship in Angola. It’s a team on the level of Petro Luanda, and we know that it’s difficult to play away, but we knew that we had to be strong and committed with the intention on the match."
The Brazilians entered the match hoping to secure a vital away goal to take back to South Africa, but they found clear-cut opportunities hard to come by in a physical encounter.
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Tactical struggles
The Sundowns coach admitted that his side struggled to impose their usual possession-based game due to the direct approach adopted by Wiliete.
The Angolan side's tendency to bypass the midfield made it difficult for the South African champions to establish their rhythm.
This tactical hurdle prevented Sundowns from utilizing their typical high-pressing system, as the opposition remained vertically stretched throughout the ninety minutes in Benguela.
"But I think the team was clever enough to understand that in the moments that we could not play the way we wanted to play because it was difficult to deal with a team that just wanted to play long balls in the back of our defence, so [it] was quite difficult to press and counter press because they were very stretched on the pitch," he added.
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'We could have done better'
While the defensive display was solid enough to keep a clean sheet, Cardoso was less satisfied with the offensive output. He pointed toward a lack of cutting edge in the penalty area as a primary reason for the stalemate.
"The team understood that it was important to adapt to that style of game. Obviously, I feel we could have done better; we could have had more control and more aggression in the box, mostly in the second half," the coach shared.
He also touched upon the physical toll the current schedule is taking on his squad, noting that "it was a little bit clear that there is some fatigue in the players" during the latter stages of the away leg.
Preparing for the Pretoria showdown
The focus now shifts entirely to the second leg scheduled for Friday in Pretoria. With no away goal in their pocket, the margin for error has effectively vanished for the Brazilians.
"But now we rest, travel back to South Africa and prepare for the second match. Let’s focus on the second match. I think we will do a beautiful match in front of our supporters," Cardoso concluded.
The pressure will be on Sundowns to deliver a more clinical performance in front of their own fans, as anything less than a win could derail their ambitions of reclaiming the most prestigious trophy in African club football.
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