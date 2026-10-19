Mamelodi Sundowns coach Cardoso assesses Wiliete SC stalemate in CAF Champions League - 'We're not happy with this result'

Mamelodi Sundowns found themselves frustrated in Angola on Sunday as they were held to a 0-0 draw by a resilient Wiliete SC.

Speaking after the stalemate, Miguel Cardoso was honest about the drop in intensity from his players.

"I think we could’ve done better; we could’ve had more control and could’ve had more aggression in the box," the coach admitted, as per The Citizen.

The inability to secure an away goal means the tie remains on a knife-edge, putting pressure on the Brazilians to deliver a flawless performance when the action shifts back to South African soil later this week.

The Sundowns coach elaborated on the environmental and physical challenges faced by his squad.

"Like I said, it was a difficult context to manage. We have to be intentional, to prepare well and give some a rest because it was also clear that there was a little bit of fatigue in some of the players."

Managing the rotation of the squad will now be a priority as they look to avoid a shock exit from the continent's premier club competition.



