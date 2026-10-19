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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Cardoso assesses Wiliete SC stalemate in CAF Champions League - 'We're not happy with this result'
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Fatigue takes its toll
Mamelodi Sundowns found themselves frustrated in Angola on Sunday as they were held to a 0-0 draw by a resilient Wiliete SC.
Speaking after the stalemate, Miguel Cardoso was honest about the drop in intensity from his players.
"I think we could’ve done better; we could’ve had more control and could’ve had more aggression in the box," the coach admitted, as per The Citizen.
The inability to secure an away goal means the tie remains on a knife-edge, putting pressure on the Brazilians to deliver a flawless performance when the action shifts back to South African soil later this week.
The Sundowns coach elaborated on the environmental and physical challenges faced by his squad.
"Like I said, it was a difficult context to manage. We have to be intentional, to prepare well and give some a rest because it was also clear that there was a little bit of fatigue in some of the players."
Managing the rotation of the squad will now be a priority as they look to avoid a shock exit from the continent's premier club competition.
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'We’re not happy with this result'
While the Angolan side proved to be a difficult defensive unit to break down, Sundowns did have openings to seize control of the contest.
"Despite our intentions, we’re not happy with this result. Of course, we could’ve scored," Cardoso explained as he reflected on the missed chances.
The lack of clinical finishing in the final third was a departure from Sundowns' usual dominance, leaving the door open for Wiliete to dream of an upset.
"There were moments in the first half where it seemed the game could become, I wouldn’t say easy, but we would create our moments. But in the second half, it was not easy to settle down, so we need to change a few things."
Raising bar for return leg
The stakes could not be higher for the second leg at Loftus Versfeld on Friday night. A failure to progress to the group stages would be viewed as a major catastrophe for a club of Sundowns' stature.
Cardoso is well aware that his side must rediscover their identity and attacking flair if they are to overcome their Angolan opponents. He has called for a significant improvement in both mindset and execution for the decisive showdown in Pretoria.
"We will prepare this match in the best possible way. We need to be stronger than we were," Cardoso asserted.
The pressure will be on the home side to dictate play from the opening whistle and avoid the lethargy that plagued them in Lubango.
"Be more aggressive and more offensive. We need to be on the level of the team that wants to state itself in the Champions League," the coach added.
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What comes next for Sundowns?
The pressure is on at Chloorkop to make home advantage count, with Sundowns counting on their supporters to help drive them forward.
Meanwhile, the possible returns of experienced duo Ronwen Williams and Aubrey Modiba could provide a timely boost for the Brazilians as they look to bounce back from the stalemate.
With their Champions League title defence underway, all eyes will be on Sundowns to see whether they can build momentum and mount another serious challenge for continental honours.
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