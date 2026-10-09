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Mamelodi Sundowns handed MTN8 final blueprint to outsmart Orlando Pirates - 'Intelligence and experience'
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Experience to decide the final
As the excitement builds for the showdown between two of South African football's biggest heavyweights, Harris Choeu has stepped forward to offer his expert analysis on the clash.
Choeu is convinced that the trophy will be heading to Chloorkop. While acknowledging the current form of Orlando Pirates, Choeu argues that the intensity of a cup final requires a level of composure that Mamelodi Sundowns have perfected over years of continental and domestic dominance.
"I'm not nervous at all about the final; I see us winning the cup. Pirates are playing very well, but we will know where and when to penetrate them. This game is going to be decided by intelligence and experience," Choeu told KickOff.
His assessment highlights a belief that Sundowns' tactical maturity remains their greatest asset in knockout football.
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'We need our experienced players '
Choeu was quick to praise the individual talent within the Mayfair ranks, noting that the Sea Robbers possess players capable of match-winning moments. He observed that Abdeslam Ouaddou' side often relies on the creative freedom of their stars to break down stubborn defences.
However, he warned that this reliance on individual flair could be a double-edged sword when coming up against a disciplined Pretoria-based outfit.
"I know they've got a couple of boys who are very clever and who can do what they were not coached in a blink of an eye. Pirates players are not relying on the coach that much; they are doing their own thing.
"Yes, their coach is contributing, but the players are using more of their intelligence to win games. That's why we need our experienced players against them," Choeu added.
The clash of styles between Pirates' spontaneous creativity and Sundowns' calculated execution will likely define the opening exchanges of the final.
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Long road to parity in the PSL
Despite the recent progress made by the Buccaneers under Ouaddou, Choeu remains steadfast in his belief that there is still a significant gulf in quality and consistency between the two clubs.
"Pirates are almost there, but not yet. It will take Pirates two years to reach Sundowns' level. Maybe in two years they will, but that's if they keep their best players this time around.
"I'm telling you, they will be unstoppable," he concluded.
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What comes next for Downs & Bucs?
With the Sea Robbers having dethroned the Brazilians in the Betway Premiership, the MTN8 final offers the Brazilians a chance to settle the score against their rivals.
However, they face a tough challenge against the Buccaneers, who have lifted the Wafa Wafa trophy in each of the past four editions.
With silverware on the line, Sundowns will need to draw on their intelligence and experience to counter Pirates' attacking threat in a heavyweight showdown that promises another memorable chapter in this rivalry.
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