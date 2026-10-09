Mamelodi Sundowns handed MTN8 final blueprint to outsmart Orlando Pirates - 'Intelligence and experience'

As the excitement builds for the showdown between two of South African football's biggest heavyweights, Harris Choeu has stepped forward to offer his expert analysis on the clash.

Choeu is convinced that the trophy will be heading to Chloorkop. While acknowledging the current form of Orlando Pirates, Choeu argues that the intensity of a cup final requires a level of composure that Mamelodi Sundowns have perfected over years of continental and domestic dominance.

"I'm not nervous at all about the final; I see us winning the cup. Pirates are playing very well, but we will know where and when to penetrate them. This game is going to be decided by intelligence and experience," Choeu told KickOff.

His assessment highlights a belief that Sundowns' tactical maturity remains their greatest asset in knockout football.



