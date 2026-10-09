Mamelodi Sundowns warned 'we have more than five Junior Dions' ahead of Orlando Pirates MTN8 final

“Sundowns' backline is very slow. With Khuliso Mudau not present, it will be even slower. Did you see how they struggled to contain the Golden Arrows striker, Junior Dion?” Mahlangu questioned during an interview with KickOff.

The former midfielder suggested that the blueprint for defeating Masandawana was visible in their recent struggles against Arrows, where Dion's physicality and speed caused significant disruption to the defensive unit.

Mahlangu is confident that Abdeslam Ouaddou's side has the personnel to replicate that success on a larger scale. He noted that the Soweto giants are stacked with offensive talent that can mirror the threat posed by Dion.

“And us Pirates, we have more than five Junior Dions in our attacking players,” the legend added, underlining the depth of talent available to the Buccaneers as they look to retain their trophy.

The veteran also stressed that this specific fixture carries its own unique psychological weight, making it nearly impossible to forecast a winner.

“Some games don't need match fitness, they automatically motivate a player. This is one game even I am struggling to predict. I don't think there is anyone who knows how is this game going to turn out,” he remarked.

Despite his historical ties to both institutions, Mahlangu was clear about where his loyalties reside heading into the weekend.

“Though I played for both teams, but Once a Pirate, Always a Pirate,” he declared.

He reflected fondly on his playing days, recalling the competitive spirit of the rivalry: “I still remember how we used to beat Sundowns during my time.”

Beyond the defensive issues, Mahlangu pointed to the midfield selection as a decisive factor in the outcome of the final. He urged the Pirates technical team to prioritize experience over youth in the engine room to prevent Sundowns' playmakers from dictating the tempo of the game.

“If the coach can start with [Thalente] Mbatha or with [Makhehlene] Makhaula in the middle, we are going to talk a different story,” Mahlangu explained.

The former star warned that a lack of steel in the middle could prove fatal for the Sea Robbers.

“The likes of [Marcelo] Allende and Teboho Mokoena will do as they please if we field only youngsters in our midfield,” he cautioned.

Mahlangu believes the pressure of the occasion will be a massive test for every player involved, suggesting that the game will be won by those with the strongest mental fortitude.

“I am nervous, but just a little bit,” Mahlangu admitted.

“This is going to be one difficult final since Sundowns are still feeling the pain of losing to us in Mbombela. This is one game where chancers are not needed. This one's not for beginners. It's difficult to predict this game,” he concluded.



