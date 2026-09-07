Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Lehlohonolo Seema, Siwelele FC, November 2025Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Siwlele head coach Lehlohonolo Seema 'relieved of duties' after poor run of early season form - 'Our supporters deserve better'

Premier Soccer League
Siwelele
L. Seema
Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele
Kaizer Chiefs
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Siwelele
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Siwelele vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
Lamontville Golden Arrows

The brutal nature of the Betway Premiership has reared its head once again, with the Bloemfontein outfit confirming the departure of the 46-year-old tactician. The decision comes on the back of a narrow 3-2 defeat to the Soweto giants, bringing his tenure to an end and signalling a major shake-up on the technical bench.

The coaching changes in the Premier Soccer League have claimed another casualty, with Siwelele officially parting ways with head coach Lehlohonolo Seema and his assistant Willem Jackson.

The club moved swiftly on Monday to confirm that the duo had been relieved of their first-team duties following a string of underwhelming results.

In a formal statement released, the club explained that the decision was not taken lightly but was necessary following a comprehensive review of the team’s current trajectory and technical outputs.

Following a disappointing start to the 2026/27 season, Siwelele FC has relieved Head Coach Lehlohonolo Seema and Assistant Coach Willem Jackson of their first-team duties while the club conducts a review of the senior team's performance and technical programme.

Godfrey Mosoetsa will assume responsibility for the first team as Caretaker Coach with immediate effect.

This has been a challenging period for the club, and our supporters deserve better than what they have seen so far this season. Our belief in this team, in our players and in what we are building at Siwelle remains unchanged.

This is a moment to stand together, to work harder and to embody the spirit that defines this club: courage, unity and fighting for one another. Our season is still young. We will face the challenge in front of us together, as one team and one family.

The club will make a further announcement on the coaching approach for the remainder of the season once the review has been concluded. We will not be commenting further while that process is under way.

Siwelele sa Masele. Together, we rise.



Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google