Siwlele head coach Lehlohonolo Seema 'relieved of duties' after poor run of early season form - 'Our supporters deserve better'

The coaching changes in the Premier Soccer League have claimed another casualty, with Siwelele officially parting ways with head coach Lehlohonolo Seema and his assistant Willem Jackson.

The club moved swiftly on Monday to confirm that the duo had been relieved of their first-team duties following a string of underwhelming results.

In a formal statement released, the club explained that the decision was not taken lightly but was necessary following a comprehensive review of the team’s current trajectory and technical outputs.

Following a disappointing start to the 2026/27 season, Siwelele FC has relieved Head Coach Lehlohonolo Seema and Assistant Coach Willem Jackson of their first-team duties while the club conducts a review of the senior team's performance and technical programme.

Godfrey Mosoetsa will assume responsibility for the first team as Caretaker Coach with immediate effect.

This has been a challenging period for the club, and our supporters deserve better than what they have seen so far this season. Our belief in this team, in our players and in what we are building at Siwelle remains unchanged.

This is a moment to stand together, to work harder and to embody the spirit that defines this club: courage, unity and fighting for one another. Our season is still young. We will face the challenge in front of us together, as one team and one family.

The club will make a further announcement on the coaching approach for the remainder of the season once the review has been concluded. We will not be commenting further while that process is under way.

Siwelele sa Masele. Together, we rise.







