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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso issues apology to Orlando Pirates after interview slip-up - 'It was a mistake from my side'
Setting the record straight
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has addressed the backlash from Orlando Pirates supporters after a factual error during a recent press conference.
While discussing Milford, the Portuguese tactician mistakenly claimed the Buccaneers had suffered a defeat to the KwaZulu-Natal side, when their only loss came against Casric Stars in the Nedbank Cup.
The comment drew the ire of the Bucs faithful, but Cardoso took responsibility for the mistake when addressing the matter after Sundowns’ league clash against Golden Arrows at the King Zwelithini Stadium.
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'It was not true'
The situation clearly weighed heavily on Cardoso, who used his media platform to remind the public of the human element behind the technical area.
"Sometimes people have a tendency to judge because we say something... and unfortunately, last week I made a mistake; I said Orlando Pirates had lost [against Milford]. It was a mistake from my side," Cardoso told the media.
"I am sorry; it was not true. But indeed, Milford, they made a fantastic campaign last year."
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Plea for respect
Cardoso acknowledged the criticism that followed his mistake, but stressed that the backlash had become personal and could affect those closest to him.
"So, immediately there was a lot of criticism of me because I made a mistake. I also have a good heart; I am part of a family. I have a huge boy that is a fantastic boy, huge with education, a 24-year-old boy, just about to finish a master's in engineering," he stated.
"I have a wife, papa and mama, and also when things become personal, there is a family behind that is affected, and I think that is the respect that people need to have."
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'Direction not always straight'
Despite the recent friction with the supporters, Cardoso remains positive about his journey in the Premier Soccer League and insists his intentions are firmly rooted in contributing to the growth of the game in South Africa.
The Portuguese tactician has called for greater unity within the local football fraternity, believing that a collective approach is needed to move the game forward.
"Until where is the border, I have already proved to South Africans that we can do things, beautiful things together; it's just a matter of letting things flow.
"Obviously, the direction is not always straight, but we know the sense we want to go to.
"Love will always unite us as much as the critics can try to tear us apart," Cardoso concluded.
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