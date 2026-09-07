Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso issues apology to Orlando Pirates after interview slip-up - 'It was a mistake from my side'

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has addressed the backlash from Orlando Pirates supporters after a factual error during a recent press conference.

While discussing Milford, the Portuguese tactician mistakenly claimed the Buccaneers had suffered a defeat to the KwaZulu-Natal side, when their only loss came against Casric Stars in the Nedbank Cup.

The comment drew the ire of the Bucs faithful, but Cardoso took responsibility for the mistake when addressing the matter after Sundowns’ league clash against Golden Arrows at the King Zwelithini Stadium.







