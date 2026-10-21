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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso opens up about Angola altercation - 'Football has a lot to do with emotions'
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Tensions flare in Angola
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has broken his silence regarding the controversial altercation between his backroom staff and the Wiliete coach.
Reports suggested that Steve Komphela reacted to being verbally abused and spat at by lashing out, leading to Wiliete vice president Vitorino Lunga Vicele threatening to take the matter to CAF and the Angolan judicial authorities.
Speaking to the media ahead of the return fixture, Cardoso addressed the altercation and highlighted the positive reception the South African champions received during their stay in Angola.
"Firstly, small things sometimes can become big things when you obviously give it too much attention. I think it got too much attention for what happened," said Cardoso.
The coach was adamant that the relationship between the two clubs remains strong despite the momentary lapse in discipline on the sidelines.
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'Football has a lot to do with emotions'
The Sundowns coach acknowledged that the high-stakes nature of continental competition can often lead to tempers flaring between professional competitors. He used a vivid metaphor to describe the heat of the moment, suggesting that the spirit of the game remains intact despite the recent controversy.
"Football has a lot to do with emotions; there are a lot of emotions sometimes. They sometimes drop out of the glass; it doesn’t mean the glass is broken or the water is spoilt. It’s just a little bit of too much emotions," he explained.
This philosophical approach suggests the Brazilians are keen to avoid any further disciplinary fallout with CAF officials, especially as they look to secure their progression to the next round of the tournament in front of their home supporters.
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Respect remains despite touchline drama
Cardoso was quick to point out that his personal relationship with Bianchi has not been tarnished by the scuffle involving his assistant. He recalled a positive interaction with his opposite number prior to the first leg and expects the same level of professionalism when they meet again in Pretoria.
The Sundowns mentor is determined to ensure that the 'big party' atmosphere usually generated by the club's loyal fanbase is not marred by lingering resentment or hostile energy on the bench.
"And we already overcame that, and it will just be a beautiful match on Friday with people that will respect each other in a big party, as always Mamelodi Sundowns fans, and we will welcome the people from Wiliete very well," the coach added.
"I had a beautiful talk with the coach, a day before when we went to the press conference, a beautiful talk with him. And for sure I will have an absolutely normal talk with him again this time."
Focusing on the battle on the pitch
With the tie currently deadlocked at 0-0, the pressure is on the DStv Premiership giants to deliver a clinical performance at home.
Cardoso is adamant that his players will not be distracted by the off-field noise, promising that the only real conflict will take place between the four white lines.
"There will be no extra energy on any direction from either team other than inside the pitch because that’s where both teams will have to fight each other and to play each other," Cardoso concluded.
"I think everything is overcome. Let’s not make a big noise of something that is very small. There is so many things that happen in football that we don’t speak about, but this time it flooded a bit too much."
The Tshwane giants will now look to translate that focus into a winning performance on Friday night.
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