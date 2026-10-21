Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso opens up about Angola altercation - 'Football has a lot to do with emotions'

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has broken his silence regarding the controversial altercation between his backroom staff and the Wiliete coach.

Reports suggested that Steve Komphela reacted to being verbally abused and spat at by lashing out, leading to Wiliete vice president Vitorino Lunga Vicele threatening to take the matter to CAF and the Angolan judicial authorities.

Speaking to the media ahead of the return fixture, Cardoso addressed the altercation and highlighted the positive reception the South African champions received during their stay in Angola.

"Firstly, small things sometimes can become big things when you obviously give it too much attention. I think it got too much attention for what happened," said Cardoso.

The coach was adamant that the relationship between the two clubs remains strong despite the momentary lapse in discipline on the sidelines.



