Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso demands championship-decider mentality amid hectic fixture schedule - 'We are playing finals'

Mamelodi Sundowns are currently navigating a high-stakes period that could define their entire season, with coach Miguel Cardoso demanding total focus from his squad.

The goalless draw in Angola has left the tie balanced on a knife-edge, meaning anything less than a victory at Loftus Stadium this Friday would see the defending champions crash out prematurely.

"I am not downplaying the importance of the game at all," Cardoso explained to the media at Chloorkop.

"I am just saying the other ones will be as important as this one. After this, then there is a knockout match for the Carling and the following week is Super Cup. What I mean is that we are playing finals. Those finals are all important."



