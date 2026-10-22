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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso demands championship-decider mentality amid hectic fixture schedule - 'We are playing finals'
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Champions League status on the line
Mamelodi Sundowns are currently navigating a high-stakes period that could define their entire season, with coach Miguel Cardoso demanding total focus from his squad.
The goalless draw in Angola has left the tie balanced on a knife-edge, meaning anything less than a victory at Loftus Stadium this Friday would see the defending champions crash out prematurely.
"I am not downplaying the importance of the game at all," Cardoso explained to the media at Chloorkop.
"I am just saying the other ones will be as important as this one. After this, then there is a knockout match for the Carling and the following week is Super Cup. What I mean is that we are playing finals. Those finals are all important."
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'There are different levels'
The Portuguese tactician highlighted that the Champions League clash is merely the beginning of a relentless sequence of knockout football for the Brazilians.
Following the continental assignment, the club must pivot immediately to the Carling Knockout and the Super Cup, leaving no room for error or rotation.
Cardoso elaborated on this mindset, stating: "Of course, there are different levels. A Champions League final played in the qualifying round is obviously not the same as a Carling Cup match.
"What I mean the level of preparation we are going to put in is as if it was an important final because it is." This approach underlines the urgency within the camp as they look to maintain their dominance across multiple fronts simultaneously.
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Respecting the Angolan challenge
While some supporters might have expected a more comfortable result from the first leg, Cardoso was quick to defend the performance and praise the quality of their opponents.
"The fact that we drew away, I don't see it as a negative thing. I think Sundowns played Petro Luanda; Sundowns was knocked out," he said.
"This team is in the first position of the championship in Angola. Suffered one goal throughout all the matches they played. They are as qualified as Petro Luanda.
"But I also said would state for its level, and that's what we did. We arrived in Angola, and we brought a result that puts us completely in the match."
What comes next for Downs?
The focus now shifts to Friday night in Pretoria, where the reigning champions will look to overcome a defence that has proven difficult to break down.
Cardoso’s call for greater intensity will be put to the test as Sundowns look to secure a positive result and build momentum ahead of their upcoming domestic cup fixtures.
The message from the Chloorkop camp is clear: with several important matches coming up, the Brazilians will need to deliver results as they navigate a busy period of the season.
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