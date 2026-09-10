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Miguel Cardoso Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso addresses Thabang Matuludi transfer rumours - 'There’s a guideline we follow on every process'

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FIFA Intercontinental Cup
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D. van Rooyen

The Bafana Bafana defender has been heavily linked with a move to the reigning African champions as the transfer window enters its final stages. Following the Brazilians’ victory at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday night, the Portuguese mentor weighed in on the speculation surrounding the potential move.

  • Cardoso coy over announcement

    Masandawana head coach Miguel Cardoso has remained tight-lipped over reports linking Polokwane City defender Thabang Matuludi with a move to Tshwane.

    Despite widespread speculation suggesting that a deal has already been reached between the two clubs for the highly-rated right-back, Cardoso was reluctant to get drawn into the reports.

    The Portuguese tactician made it clear that he was not in a position to confirm any new arrivals until they are officially part of the squad.



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  • Miguel Cardoso Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Sticking to protocol

    Cardoso emphasised that Sundowns operates under a specific set of internal protocols when it comes to player acquisitions and media communications.

    "You know more than me; you are going to make me question things I don’t have answers for. You telling me in the next days a player will be announced, I can’t answer that," Cardoso said, as per iDiski Times.

    "You are more sure of that than myself. I don’t know who is speaking to you; you must tell me.

    "But really, I don’t have that information, so I can’t speak about something I don’t control."


  • Deano van Rooyen Mamelodi Sundowns

    Van Rooyen as the blueprint

    To illustrate his point, Cardoso pointed toward the recent signing of Deano van Rooyen. The coach explained that he is only comfortable discussing a player's tactical profile and integration once the club’s media department has given the green light via an official statement.

    This disciplined approach has become a hallmark of the Brazilians' recent recruitment drives as they look to maintain focus within the camp.

    Addressing the difference between confirmed signings and ongoing rumours, Cardoso noted: "I can speak about Deano – he’s arrived, he is here. Any player who is officially announced, we can discuss all the things before; whatever happens, we don’t know," he explained.


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  • Thabang Matuludi Polokwane CityBackpagepix

    'Coaches don’t go over official announcements'

    Cardoso made it clear that he would not break from the club's established hierarchy or communication strategy.

    He noted that the technical team must respect the administrative side of the business before discussing potential new additions to the dressing room publicly.

    The coach further elaborated on this stance by highlighting the internal structure at the club, stating: "I don’t want to go over the natural process that happens in our club; there’s a guideline we follow on every process.

    "Coaches don’t go over official announcements. Will it happen? Let’s see."

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