Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso addresses Thabang Matuludi transfer rumours - 'There’s a guideline we follow on every process'

Cardoso emphasised that Sundowns operates under a specific set of internal protocols when it comes to player acquisitions and media communications.

"You know more than me; you are going to make me question things I don’t have answers for. You telling me in the next days a player will be announced, I can’t answer that," Cardoso said, as per iDiski Times.

"You are more sure of that than myself. I don’t know who is speaking to you; you must tell me.

"But really, I don’t have that information, so I can’t speak about something I don’t control."



