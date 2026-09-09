Mamelodi Sundowns on verge of blockbuster defensive addition as star spotted at OR Tambo International Airport

Mamelodi Sundowns are closing in on a deal for Bafana Bafana right-back Thabang Matuludi, according to FARPost.

The Polokwane City defender is understood to have signed a three-year contract, with Sundowns holding an option to extend it by a further two years, with the move now awaiting the final formalities, including a medical.

With Khuliso Mudau sidelined by a long-term injury, Masandawana have been forced to bolster their options at right-back.

Matuludi’s consistency for Polokwane City, coupled with his Bafana Bafana experience, has made him an appealing addition as the Brazilians look to add further quality and depth to their squad after finalising a deal for former Orlando Pirates right back Deano van Rooyen over the weekend.







