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Flemming Berg and Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Mamelodi Sundowns on verge of blockbuster defensive addition as star spotted at OR Tambo International Airport

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Transfers
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Siwelele
Siwelele
Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Chippa United
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Al Ahli
Al Ahli
FIFA Intercontinental Cup
Polokwane City
T. Matuludi
K. Mudau
South Africa

The Brazilians have moved decisively to bring the highly-rated right-back to Chloorkop, with his performances making him a key target for the club. The 27-year-old's arrival would further strengthen the Tshwane giants’ defensive options as they look to build a squad capable of competing across multiple fronts.

Mamelodi Sundowns are closing in on a deal for Bafana Bafana right-back Thabang Matuludi, according to FARPost.

The Polokwane City defender is understood to have signed a three-year contract, with Sundowns holding an option to extend it by a further two years, with the move now awaiting the final formalities, including a medical.

With Khuliso Mudau sidelined by a long-term injury, Masandawana have been forced to bolster their options at right-back.

Matuludi’s consistency for Polokwane City, coupled with his Bafana Bafana experience, has made him an appealing addition as the Brazilians look to add further quality and depth to their squad after finalising a deal for former Orlando Pirates right back Deano van Rooyen over the weekend.



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