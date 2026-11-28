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Kruger United vs Mamelodi Sundowns PSL Match Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions
Match information
Game:
Kruger United vs Sundowns
Date:
28/11/26
Kick-off:
18:00
Venue:
Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga.
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Head-to-head and recent form
Kruger United form: W L W L W
The Village Boys sit in a respectable 10th place on the log and will be satisfied with how their maiden top flight season has gone so far. However, they have struggled against sides in the Big Three having lost 4-0 to Pirates and 3-1 to Chiefs.
Sundowns form: L L W W W
The Pretoria side are fragile after losing two cup games in a row but can take heart from their unbeaten start to the league season where they have only dropped points once in a 1-1 draw with Chippa United in Matchday six.
Most recent head-to-head record: This is the first ever meeting between these two sides.
GOAL Prediction
Home: 18%
Draw: 38%
Away: 44%
Kruger United team news
Left-back Asekho Tiwani is on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns and it is likely he will be ineligible to play against his parent club.
Winger Khethukuthula Ndlovu is United's primary attacking spark this season with three Betway Premiership goals. Striker Wonderboy Makhubu got off the mark last time out in their 3-1 win over Richards Bay so should be more confident in front of goal.
Head Coach Abram Mongoya admitted they struggled earlier in the season but believes they are starting to find their top flight rhythm.
"We struggled to cover the distances at the beginning of the season," Mongoya said.
"But we are managing to do that very well now, and I think we are slowly moving in the right direction but around the halfway mark of the season you will see something different because by that time there will be more momentum."
Kruger United Possible XI: Dandjinou, Malatjie, Konqobe, Sibiya, Tiwani, Seedat, Thwala, Matima, Ngema, Makhubela, Makhubu.
Mamelodi Sundowns team news
Miguel Cardoso has plenty to worry about on the squad front. Fawaaz Basadien is suspended for this match, Brayan Leon is out for months after surgery, Khuliso Mudau remains sidelined with a ruptured Achilles tendon, and Grant Kekana, Sphelele Mkhulise, Themba Zwane, Keanu Cupido and Nuno Santos all missed out on the matchday squad against Kaizer Chiefs last time out.
Siyanda Ndlovu admitted that the mood within the camp was somber after the loss to Chiefs but emphasised the need for a quick turnaround against Kruger United.
“After the game last weekend, we’re very disappointed with the guys, but we’ll try to focus on the upcoming game and raise our heads.”
“What has happened has happened, so we have to focus on the next games. We have to get back on track so that we can perform and move forward.”
“All the teams that play Sundowns want to perform well so we have to focus with the guys, not underestimate them, push throughout the match until we get three points,” Ndlovu added.
“It won’t be an easy game [against Kruger United]. We have to stick together as a team and have team spirit because I think that will help us a lot to win the game.”
“I think they will be determined a lot because since the season started, they have been so determined.”
“Even though there are games they have lost but they’re very committed so we also have to prepare to fight in that game because they’re home as well.”
Mamelodi Sundowns Possible XI: Williams, Matuludi, Khoza, Ndamane, Modiba, Mokoena, Allende, Ndlovu, Mailula, Matthews, Rayners.
How to watch Kruger United vs Sundowns - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
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Useful links
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