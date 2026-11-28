Kruger United form: W L W L W

The Village Boys sit in a respectable 10th place on the log and will be satisfied with how their maiden top flight season has gone so far. However, they have struggled against sides in the Big Three having lost 4-0 to Pirates and 3-1 to Chiefs.

Sundowns form: L L W W W

The Pretoria side are fragile after losing two cup games in a row but can take heart from their unbeaten start to the league season where they have only dropped points once in a 1-1 draw with Chippa United in Matchday six.

Most recent head-to-head record: This is the first ever meeting between these two sides.

GOAL Prediction

Home: 18%

Draw: 38%

Away: 44%