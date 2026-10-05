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Kenya coach Benni McCarthy declares beating Bafana Bafana 'a very impossible task' despite Pitso Mosimane 'fighter' praise
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Humble team
Benni McCarthy has never been one to shy away from uncomfortable truths, and his latest comments regarding the state of Kenyan football are no exception.
Preparing his side for the 2027 AFCON as co-hosts, the legendary striker has watched his team struggle for rhythm following a 1-1 stalemate with Eritrea and a narrow 1-0 defeat to Guinea. McCarthy believes the expectations placed on his shoulders must be tempered by the reality of the talent available to him compared to the continent's heavyweights.
"Kenya is a very small nation when it comes to football," he said as per Pulse Sports Kenya.
"We're not the biggest nation. When you have teams like South Africa and Guinea, who have so many players who play in the top leagues in the world. Borussia Dortmund, for example, they have players who play in the French league. And then you have Kenya. You know, we are a very humble team," McCarthy stated.
"If people are expecting me to beat Bafana, to beat Morocco, to beat Senegal, it's very hard; it's a very impossible task because of the players that those countries have and the leagues that they play for and the players that we have in Kenya," he added. The coach’s comments highlight a significant concern regarding the pathways for East African talent to reach the highest levels of the European game, which he views as the primary differentiator in international success.
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Kenya league has not started
The Harambee Stars boss also took the opportunity to address growing pressure from the Kenyan public to include more domestic-based players in the national setup.
"Not everybody plays in Europe, so a lot of our players come from the local leagues in Kenya. People are calling for Kenyan players, but the league has not even started. So none of the players in Kenya has played a single league match," McCarthy explained.
He questioned the logic of selecting athletes who have been inactive for months while international rivals are already deep into their domestic campaigns.
"How do you select players who haven't even played, and the rest of the world, the competitions have already started," he noted.
This structural disadvantage has complicated McCarthy's tactical planning as he looks to build a cohesive unit. Without a functioning league to scout, the pool of match-ready talent remains shallow.
For a coach accustomed to the rigorous standards of the Premier League from his time as a forwards coach at Manchester United, this lack of professional infrastructure presents a significant hurdle in his quest to make Kenya competitive on the continental stage before they host the AFCON finals.
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Pitso Mosimane prepares for a battle
Despite McCarthy’s downbeat assessment of his team's chances, his upcoming opponent and compatriot Pitso Mosimane is refusing to take the threat lightly.
South Africa are set to face Kenya in crucial back-to-back qualifiers, and Mosimane, who has enjoyed a perfect start to his second stint with Bafana Bafana, knows exactly what to expect from his former colleague.
The two iconic South African figures will provide a fascinating touchline subplot to the November fixtures.
"We’ve got Kenya back to back, so that’s where everything will be. Benni will never allow us to win easy, you know that. He is a fighter by profession. In football, he is a fighter. He’s got a big heart for football. It’s going to be difficult for us.
"Those two games will determine our fate, before we go to Guinea. Let’s see how we deal with Kenya," Mosimane shared with the media.
Building blocks for AFCON 2027
McCarthy views the friendly match against Rwanda on Tuesday as a vital simulation for the high-intensity matches awaiting them against South Africa. For the Kenya coach, these fixtures are less about immediate results and more about the education of his squad. By testing themselves against organized regional rivals, McCarthy hopes his players will grasp the level of discipline required to eventually compete with Africa's elite when the tournament arrives in 2027.
"Playing against Rwanda will be a nice preparation for the boys when we do face South Africa," McCarthy said.
"Then we know the level we have to raise ourselves to," McCarthy concluded.
"For us, it's about learning, improving and bettering ourselves. And hopefully, by the time AFCON comes with all the matches, all the experience that we've achieved, then that would have given us a little bit of a bigger platform to compete at the highest level and not disgrace ourselves."
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