Kenya coach Benni McCarthy declares beating Bafana Bafana 'a very impossible task' despite Pitso Mosimane 'fighter' praise

Benni McCarthy has never been one to shy away from uncomfortable truths, and his latest comments regarding the state of Kenyan football are no exception.

Preparing his side for the 2027 AFCON as co-hosts, the legendary striker has watched his team struggle for rhythm following a 1-1 stalemate with Eritrea and a narrow 1-0 defeat to Guinea. McCarthy believes the expectations placed on his shoulders must be tempered by the reality of the talent available to him compared to the continent's heavyweights.

"Kenya is a very small nation when it comes to football," he said as per Pulse Sports Kenya.

"We're not the biggest nation. When you have teams like South Africa and Guinea, who have so many players who play in the top leagues in the world. Borussia Dortmund, for example, they have players who play in the French league. And then you have Kenya. You know, we are a very humble team," McCarthy stated.





"If people are expecting me to beat Bafana, to beat Morocco, to beat Senegal, it's very hard; it's a very impossible task because of the players that those countries have and the leagues that they play for and the players that we have in Kenya," he added. The coach’s comments highlight a significant concern regarding the pathways for East African talent to reach the highest levels of the European game, which he views as the primary differentiator in international success.







