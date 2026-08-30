Kaizer Chiefs’ injury crisis sparks calls for 'investigation' - 'Not even five league games have been played'

The medical room at the Naturena Village is becoming increasingly crowded, prompting concern among former players and supporters alike.

New signing Langelihle Phili is the latest casualty to be added to the list of long-term absentees, with the club confirming he will miss the next eight weeks of action.

Former Chiefs star Fees Moloi has not held back in his assessment of the situation, suggesting that the volume of injuries is far beyond what should be expected at this stage of the calendar.



