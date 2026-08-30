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Kaizer Chiefs’ injury crisis sparks calls for 'investigation' - 'Not even five league games have been played'
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Concerning injury crisis
The medical room at the Naturena Village is becoming increasingly crowded, prompting concern among former players and supporters alike.
New signing Langelihle Phili is the latest casualty to be added to the list of long-term absentees, with the club confirming he will miss the next eight weeks of action.
Former Chiefs star Fees Moloi has not held back in his assessment of the situation, suggesting that the volume of injuries is far beyond what should be expected at this stage of the calendar.
- Kaizer Chiefs
'Maybe that's where they lost it'
Speaking to KickOff, Moloi expressed his bewilderment at the timing and nature of these physical setbacks.
"The problem might be with the strength and conditioning and load management progression at Chiefs," said Moloi.
"Not even five league games have been played, but there is already an injury crisis at the club. The training intensity might have increased after off-season. It might have increased too high when the players were not yet ready.
"If that's the case, then you will suffer injuries.
"It doesn't necessarily mean the technical staff is doing a poor job, but the transition from off-season from high-intensity training to competitive matches... maybe that's where they lost it. It wasn't managed well."
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Demand for an investigation
Moloi is now urging the Amakhosi hierarchy to dig deeper into the origins of these fitness problems to ensure the season is not completely derailed.
"It's strange to have about six players in a single position not available. These injuries need to be investigated by Kaizer Chiefs. Find out if these injuries are not from last season; were these injuries sustained during pre-season?' he added.
There is also growing concern about when and where these injuries are occurring, as many have not occurred during the heat of a televised match.
"We never saw some of these injuries happening during a match, so where are they coming from? How did they happen?
"If the club can investigate all that, then they will be able to solve this injury crisis they are faced with," Moloi concluded.
What comes next for Chiefs?
The timing of these injuries is particularly frustrating for a club looking to restore its former glory under new leadership. With key players like Phili now facing up to two months on the sidelines, the depth of the squad will be pushed to its limits.
The Soweto giants now have a brief window to regroup, assess their injury list and potentially welcome back some of their less-seriously injured stars.
Amakhosi will return to competitive action next Saturday when they face Siwelele, giving the Glamour Boys a crucial opportunity to regroup and steady the ship amid their growing injury concerns.
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