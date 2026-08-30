Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz 'has to bring the glory days back' by winning trophies says Bobby Motaung

In a brief interview with FARPost, Bobby Motaung outlined the lofty ambitions the club has under the guidance of Da Cruz, with winning the league chief amongst them.

“The new coach obviously knows he has to win the league, he has to win cups, he has to bring the glory days back.

"He must enjoy his work with the support that we are giving him with the players and everybody,” Motaung said.

Chiefs have already made six signings so far with goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner, centre-back Thabo Moloisane, midfielder Adolf Mtasingwa Bitegeko and wingers Langelihle Phili and Faiz Abrahams arriving at the club.

They also made Khanyisa Mayo’s loan deal a permanent one and Motaung believes their transfer business is not yet concluded.

“In football, you never stop thinking of any new signings. In football, you are always looking for the best.

"If you get the best in the market, you get it, and if you can afford it and there is space for them and the coach needs them, we will always support.”







