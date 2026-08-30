Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Fernando Da Cruz Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Steve Blues

Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz 'has to bring the glory days back' by winning trophies says Bobby Motaung

Kaizer Chiefs
F. Da Cruz
Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele
Siwelele
Premier Soccer League
Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs
Polokwane City
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs
Lamontville Golden Arrows
CAF Confederations Cup
Knockout Cup
Cup

Amakhosi's football manager has laid down a very clear mandate for their new head coach by revealing that the Frenchman has been tasked with delivering the league title and winning cups. He also hinted that Chiefs transfer business was not over and the club is still in the market for players that can help them achieve their goals.

In a brief interview with FARPost, Bobby Motaung outlined the lofty ambitions the club has under the guidance of Da Cruz, with winning the league chief amongst them.

“The new coach obviously knows he has to win the league, he has to win cups, he has to bring the glory days back.

"He must enjoy his work with the support that we are giving him with the players and everybody,” Motaung said.

Chiefs have already made six signings so far with goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner, centre-back Thabo Moloisane, midfielder Adolf Mtasingwa Bitegeko and wingers Langelihle Phili and Faiz Abrahams arriving at the club.

They also made Khanyisa Mayo’s loan deal a permanent one and Motaung believes their transfer business is not yet concluded.

“In football, you never stop thinking of any new signings. In football, you are always looking for the best.

"If you get the best in the market, you get it, and if you can afford it and there is space for them and the coach needs them, we will always support.”



Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google