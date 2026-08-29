Kaizer Chiefs PSL match against Siwelele finally has a venue confirmed after four stadiums ruled out - 'We therefore wish to sincerely apologise to the supporters of both teams'

Kaizer Chiefs have officially announced the new venue for their upcoming league encounter against Siwelele FC after the match became the centre of intense logistical planning after a number of stadiums were ruled out.

The complications began when the club’s traditional headquarters, FNB Stadium, was declared unavailable for the weekend.

The iconic venue is currently booked to host a massive rugby international between the Springboks and the All Blacks, an event that requires exclusive access to the stadium’s facilities.

In a detailed statement addressing the frustration, the club explained the hurdles they faced:

Kaizer Chiefs wishes to inform supporters that the venue for our upcoming match against Siwelele FC has finally been confirmed by the PSL following a series of logistical challenges and engagements with the different stakeholders. The match has now been confirmed to take place on Sunday, 6 September at 17:30 at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto.

Given that our traditional home ground, FNB Stadium is unavailable as it will host the highly anticipated rugby clash between the Springboks and the All Blacks, a fixture that requires exclusive use of the venue and its facilities, the match was rescheduled for Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg. However, that venue also became unavailable.

Determined to ensure that the match goes ahead, the Club explored several alternatives. We enquired about the possibility of hosting the game at Moses Mabhida Stadium on 2 September, aligning with the alternative date provided for CAF preliminary fixtures given that the stadium would be occupied on the weekend of 5 September. After receiving the letter from the stadium accepting to host the match, we contacted the PSL but were informed that the pitch was unsuitable to host a game on the proposed dates following their inspections.

We then sought to play the game at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium. However, the PSL once again ruled that the game could not be played there.

In partnership with Stadium Management South Africa (SMSA), we applied for Dobsonville Stadium as the last option. SMSA offered Sunday, 6 September, as an alternative date due to another scheduled match at the venue.

Throughout this process, Kaizer Chiefs has worked diligently, engaging our home stadiums directly – conducting site inspections, and submitting formal applications to secure a venue and to ensure the match proceeds as scheduled.

We therefore wish to sincerely apologise to the supporters of both teams who had already made arrangements to travel to Rustenburg. We appreciate your understanding as the Amakhosi faithful and fans of Siwelele. We look forward to seeing you and having a great match in the heart of Soweto on Sunday, 6 September 2026.

Tickets for the match can be purchased through Computicket and in stores at Shoprite and Checkers stores for R80.

The League is experiencing challenges with stadia around the country and we hope the matter will be resolved soon.