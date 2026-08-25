Kaizer Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika points to signs of progress under Fernando Da Cruz - 'There is improvement and new tactics'

Zitha Kwinika has been a mainstay in the Kaizer Chiefs backline this season, playing every minute alongside new defensive partner Inacio Miguel.

The 32-year-old, now in his fifth season since returning to the club, is encouraged by the visible changes in the team's setup.

"I think the team is also coping well with the new coaches and the new season."

"I think we have proven in the games we have played that we, I would say, are a different team compared to last season.

The style of play, and the structure show there's improvement,” he said, per KickOff.

"There are new tactics that are being placed and we are trying to get to a certain way of playing that we enjoy.

"We are getting better as a team.”



