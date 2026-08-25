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Kaizer Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika points to signs of progress under Fernando Da Cruz - 'There is improvement and new tactics'
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We are getting better
Zitha Kwinika has been a mainstay in the Kaizer Chiefs backline this season, playing every minute alongside new defensive partner Inacio Miguel.
The 32-year-old, now in his fifth season since returning to the club, is encouraged by the visible changes in the team's setup.
"I think the team is also coping well with the new coaches and the new season."
"I think we have proven in the games we have played that we, I would say, are a different team compared to last season.
The style of play, and the structure show there's improvement,” he said, per KickOff.
"There are new tactics that are being placed and we are trying to get to a certain way of playing that we enjoy.
"We are getting better as a team.”
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A new mentality
A perennial issue for Chiefs in recent seasons has been dropping points against smaller clubs, a trend Kwinika is desperate to buck.
Ahead of Wednesday’s encounter against Richards Bay at the Princess Magogo Stadium, the defender emphasised that these matches are now viewed with the same intensity as the Soweto Derby.
The veteran defender insists that the squad's focus has sharpened significantly regarding their seasonal objectives.
"Obviously, Richards Bay is a difficult team to play against, yes, we give them the respect, but we also have our objectives, so we know what we expect and we have prepared well for them."
"This season, we are in a different mission of saying the games that we need to collect points [from] are such games [against Richards Bay].
"We must win these games," he said.
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Winners get stronger
Consistency is the primary goal for Da Cruz's side as they look to end a long-standing league trophy drought.
Kwinika believes that stringing together victories is the only way to build the psychological fortitude required to compete for the Betway Premiership title.
"Obviously, to keep the momentum is for us to get positive results."
"I think that is the best way to keep the momentum, getting good results, mainly winning games, that’s the only way to keep the momentum going in the environment and the confidence,”
"So, I think getting used to winning is important because it just creates an environment of winners and winners get stronger by day," Kwinika added.
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Youngsters starting to shine
The veteran also praised the way the club’s younger talents and new arrivals have integrated into the first-team environment.
Seeing the likes of Langelihle Phili and Luke Baartman earn starting roles has provided a boost to the entire squad,.
Discussing the squad's current chemistry, Kwinika added: "The new players are gelling well…to name like your [Langelihle] Phili scored a goal and your [Luke] Baartman, yes, they have been with the team but now getting an opportunity to start games."
"That shows we are in the right direction, and most players are understanding what’s required from them.”
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