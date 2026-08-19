Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz pours cold water on Langelihle Phili excitement - 'He lost too many balls'
Da Cruz identifies Phili's flaws
Langelihle Phili has quickly become a talking point among the Kaizer Chiefs faithful since his high-profile move to the Soweto giants earlier this month.
The 21-year-old attacker arrived with a reputation as an X-factor player, yet his transition to the Amakhosi starting line-up has come with its fair share of growing pains.
Speaking to the media after the match, Da Cruz was incredibly transparent about what he expects from the former Stellenbosch man.
The French coach made it clear that while goals are appreciated, they do not excuse a lack of ball security, especially against elite opposition like the Brazilians.
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Constructive criticism after Sundowns draw
The tactical demands placed on Phili are high, particularly since he missed the club's intensive pre-season camp in Spain. This lack of initial integration has seemingly left the winger playing catch-up regarding the team's defensive structure and transition play.
Da Cruz noted that the player's decision-making was erratic during the early stages of the Sundowns game, leading to several turnovers that put the Chiefs' backline under unnecessary pressure.
"First of all, I would like him to continue to score, and also when we defend a lot, like today, I would like that when we recover the ball, he's able to keep the ball, to support the team," Da Cruz said, as quoted on KickOff.
"In the first half [against Sundowns], he lost too many balls, but in the second half, I told him that we needed him to keep the ball, and he was much better, and I'm very happy that he scored," Da Cruz explained.
This honest feedback serves as a reminder that at a club of Chiefs' stature, individual brilliance must be balanced with collective discipline.
Patience required
Despite the critical nature of his comments, Da Cruz was careful to balance his critique with a plea for patience.
Moving to Naturena carries a unique level of pressure, and the coaching staff is aware that Phili is still learning the nuances of a new system and building chemistry with his new teammates.
"But we need to give him time to adapt to our club, to our game model, and it will be better step by step.
"We need to give him a little bit of time, but I think the more we move forward, the more he is going to be important for the team."
The focus remains on steady progression rather than immediate perfection.
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Looking ahead to Richards Bay clash
Phili has now featured in three matches for the Glamour Boys, tallying one goal in the process.
His ability to find space in the final third has been evident, but the next step in his evolution will be demonstrating the consistency that Da Cruz demands.
The winger will likely have another opportunity to prove he has taken his manager's advice on board when Kaizer Chiefs return to domestic action later this month.
Amakhosi are scheduled to face Richards Bay on Wednesday, August 26, in an away fixture that will test their resolve once again.
With the Premier Soccer League season beginning to take shape, Da Cruz will be looking for a more complete performance from his new attacking star.
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