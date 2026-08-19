Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz pours cold water on Langelihle Phili excitement - 'He lost too many balls'

Langelihle Phili has quickly become a talking point among the Kaizer Chiefs faithful since his high-profile move to the Soweto giants earlier this month.

The 21-year-old attacker arrived with a reputation as an X-factor player, yet his transition to the Amakhosi starting line-up has come with its fair share of growing pains.

Speaking to the media after the match, Da Cruz was incredibly transparent about what he expects from the former Stellenbosch man.

The French coach made it clear that while goals are appreciated, they do not excuse a lack of ball security, especially against elite opposition like the Brazilians.



