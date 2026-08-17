Chiefs' Phili on his passionate goal celebration - 'It’s the best feeling ever to be loved by supporters'

Langelihle Phili has quickly adapted to the immense pressure that comes with wearing the gold-and-black jersey. The 21-year-old winger has captured the imagination of the Kaizer Chiefs supporters.

Speaking about his early days at the club, Phili expressed his gratitude for the support system that has allowed him to flourish so quickly under the bright lights of Johannesburg.

"For me to represent Kaizer Chiefs is an honour and a privilege, and being able to help the team is a testament to the people within the Club and the organisation who have welcomed me with open arms," Phili told the club's media.

"They have provided me with the environment to give something back through doing my best and putting in good performances."



