Chiefs' Phili on his passionate goal celebration - 'It’s the best feeling ever to be loved by supporters'
A dream start for the Amakhosi newcomer
Langelihle Phili has quickly adapted to the immense pressure that comes with wearing the gold-and-black jersey. The 21-year-old winger has captured the imagination of the Kaizer Chiefs supporters.
Speaking about his early days at the club, Phili expressed his gratitude for the support system that has allowed him to flourish so quickly under the bright lights of Johannesburg.
"For me to represent Kaizer Chiefs is an honour and a privilege, and being able to help the team is a testament to the people within the Club and the organisation who have welcomed me with open arms," Phili told the club's media.
"They have provided me with the environment to give something back through doing my best and putting in good performances."
Explaining the Sundowns celebration
The moment Phili found the back of the net against Mamelodi Sundowns, the emotion was visible as he celebrated his maiden goal for the club.
Scoring against a side of Sundowns' stature is a significant milestone for any young player in South Africa, and the winger admitted that the magnitude of the opponent played a massive role in his spontaneous reaction on the pitch.
Phili was candid about why he felt the need to celebrate so passionately that he earned a yellow card, after breaking the deadlock in such a massive fixture.
"Obviously, being at such a great football institution as Kaizer Chiefs, you want to play in the big games, so being able to play and score against Mamelodi Sundowns, the African champions, was huge for me, as could be seen from my celebration," the winger explained.
Staying grounded amidst the hype
Despite the immediate adulation from the stands and the comparisons to club greats, Phili is determined to keep his feet on the ground.
The transition from a rising star at Stellenbosch to a household name at Naturena can be daunting. Still, the youngster is focused on the tactical instructions provided by the technical team rather than the external noise.
Addressing his long-term ambitions and daily work ethic, Phili insisted that personal glory comes second to the collective success of the team.
"Still, my overriding aim is to help the team in any way possible," he explained.
"In order to maintain my form consistently, I must just keep listening to the coach and the technical team, learning from my teammates, and just keep trying hard every day to become a better version of myself."
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Winning the hearts of Amakhosi faithful
Reflecting on the reception he has received from the fans, Phili admitted that winning them over was his primary objective from the moment he signed his contract.
"It’s the best feeling ever to be loved by supporters," Phili said.
"When I arrived at the Club, my priority was to earn the love of the fans.
"I’ll keep on trying to please them through maximum effort, which is something they appreciate."
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