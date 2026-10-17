Kaizer Chiefs criticised over Thabo Cele decision as midfielder shines at Mamelodi Sundowns - 'People must take responsibility'

The transfer of Thabo Cele to Mamelodi Sundowns has sparked debate, with questions being raised over Kaizer Chiefs’ decision to let the midfielder join their rivals.

Former defender Kannemeyer has weighed in on the matter, pointing to the differing opinions that often influence decisions on player recruitment.

"I think it’s obvious that it’s all over the world like this. One coach or technical director or whoever it is who signs players always has a different opinion," Kannemeyer told FARPost.

Kannemeyer believes that the Glamour Boys have missed a trick by allowing a player of Cele's calibre to join Masandawana, while Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso was quick to capitalise on the opportunity.



