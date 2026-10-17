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Kaizer Chiefs criticised over Thabo Cele decision as midfielder shines at Mamelodi Sundowns - 'People must take responsibility'
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Amakhosi legend blasts transfer error
The transfer of Thabo Cele to Mamelodi Sundowns has sparked debate, with questions being raised over Kaizer Chiefs’ decision to let the midfielder join their rivals.
Former defender Kannemeyer has weighed in on the matter, pointing to the differing opinions that often influence decisions on player recruitment.
"I think it’s obvious that it’s all over the world like this. One coach or technical director or whoever it is who signs players always has a different opinion," Kannemeyer told FARPost.
Kannemeyer believes that the Glamour Boys have missed a trick by allowing a player of Cele's calibre to join Masandawana, while Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso was quick to capitalise on the opportunity.
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'He has got his opportunity now'
While Cele is fighting for a regular starting spot in a stacked Sundowns midfield, his presence provides vital depth for a club competing on multiple fronts.
"I think Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso saw something different, and he took the opportunity and gave this boy a chance," he added.
"At the end of the day, it also basically goes down to how much the player wants if he gets a contract, whether at Sundowns, Chiefs or wherever. But obviously Sundowns have seen something different.
"He has got his opportunity now, and let’s hope everything goes the best for him."
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Chiefs left thin in midfield
The consequences of Cele's departure have been felt immediately at Naturena, where injuries have left Fernando da Cruz short of options.
The Amakhosi mentor has been forced to deploy Reeve Frosler in an unfamiliar central midfield role. This tactical shift has highlighted a perceived lack of planning in the transfer market, as the club finds itself stretched thin in a department they recently weakened by choice.
Kannemeyer believes that the technical staff and management must be held accountable for this situation.
"Yes, surely [Da Cruz risks being judged as miscalculating on transfers]. People must take responsibility. I don’t know who is signing players at any club, but it is obviously coming from the technical team, the director of sport, or the chairman of the club," the former defender explained.
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'Made a mistake'
The veteran defender insisted that the error lies with those who sanctioned the release, even if such mistakes are part of the game.
"It comes down to everyone who makes decisions. In my opinion, I would think that whoever made the decision made a mistake. But having said that, that’s football. It is what it is.
"The boy is at Sundowns, and let’s wish him everything of the best," he concluded, reflecting on the missed potential for the Soweto giants.
As Cele continues to settle into life under Cardoso, the pressure continues to mount on the Chiefs' leadership to justify their squad management.
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