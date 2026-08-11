Kaizer Chiefs captain Brandon Petersen reacts to Given Msimango's exit - ‘Players come, and they go out’

Kaizer Chiefs captain Brandon Petersen has addressed the high-profile defensive departures of Aden McCarthy and Given Msimango at Naturena.

The shot-stopper reflected on the recent transfers of centre-backs Given Msimango and Aden McCarthy, acknowledging the emotional weight of seeing regular starters move on to new challenges while maintaining a professional outlook.

The veteran goalkeeper explained that squad turnover is an inevitable part of the modern game, regardless of the stature of the players involved.



