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Given Msimango, Aden McCarthy, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Kaizer Chiefs captain Brandon Petersen reacts to Given Msimango's exit - ‘Players come, and they go out’

Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune United
Sekhukhune United
Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
B. Petersen
S. Msimango
A. McCarthy
Stellenbosch FC
Sabah FK
T. Moloisane

The Amakhosi skipper has spoken candidly about the significant defensive overhaul at Naturena following the exits of the 29-year-old centre-back alongside Aden McCarthy. The shot-stopper admitted that it is difficult to see key teammates depart but insisted that the club’s structure remains strong enough to handle the transition.

  • Zitha Kwinika, Given Msimango, Glody Lilepo and Aden McCarthy, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    The nature of the game

    Kaizer Chiefs captain Brandon Petersen has addressed the high-profile defensive departures of Aden McCarthy and Given Msimango at Naturena.

    The shot-stopper reflected on the recent transfers of centre-backs Given Msimango and Aden McCarthy, acknowledging the emotional weight of seeing regular starters move on to new challenges while maintaining a professional outlook.

    The veteran goalkeeper explained that squad turnover is an inevitable part of the modern game, regardless of the stature of the players involved.


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  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Defensive duo heading for new horizons

    McCarthy completed his move to Azerbaijan-based Sabah FK. While, Msimango parted ways with the Soweto giants as a key component of the player-swap deal that saw Chiefs secure Langelihle Phili from Stellenbosch.

    "It's obviously sad to see the players go," Petersen told the media.

    "But this is football; this is the nature of football.

    "As players, I think you get to a stage of your career when you get used to that.


  • Thabo Moloisane, Bafana Bafana, August 2025Backpage

    'Players come, and they go out'

    Petersen believes the foundation laid last year will help the team survive the transition. He noted that the defensive unit is not starting from scratch.

    "If there is a structure in place, players come, and they go out," he explained.

    "Last season, we had a good defensive record, and for us what is important is to just build on that.

    "The guys we have at the back are not new. They have been part of the system; maybe it’s only Thabo [Moloisane] that came in at the back.


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  • Kaizer Chiefs celebrateBackpagepix

    Life after Msimango and McCarthy

    For Petersen, the objective is clear: maintain the momentum despite the personnel changes.

    The captain remains optimistic that the tactical setup implemented by the coaching staff is strong enough to withstand the loss of individual stars.

    "If the new players that come in fit into that structure, then we continue where we left off. So for us, it’s to build on what we started last season."

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Sekhukhune United crest
Sekhukhune United
SUN
Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC