Kaizer Chiefs captain Brandon Petersen reacts to Given Msimango's exit - ‘Players come, and they go out’
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The nature of the game
Kaizer Chiefs captain Brandon Petersen has addressed the high-profile defensive departures of Aden McCarthy and Given Msimango at Naturena.
The shot-stopper reflected on the recent transfers of centre-backs Given Msimango and Aden McCarthy, acknowledging the emotional weight of seeing regular starters move on to new challenges while maintaining a professional outlook.
The veteran goalkeeper explained that squad turnover is an inevitable part of the modern game, regardless of the stature of the players involved.
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Defensive duo heading for new horizons
McCarthy completed his move to Azerbaijan-based Sabah FK. While, Msimango parted ways with the Soweto giants as a key component of the player-swap deal that saw Chiefs secure Langelihle Phili from Stellenbosch.
"It's obviously sad to see the players go," Petersen told the media.
"But this is football; this is the nature of football.
"As players, I think you get to a stage of your career when you get used to that.
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'Players come, and they go out'
Petersen believes the foundation laid last year will help the team survive the transition. He noted that the defensive unit is not starting from scratch.
"If there is a structure in place, players come, and they go out," he explained.
"Last season, we had a good defensive record, and for us what is important is to just build on that.
"The guys we have at the back are not new. They have been part of the system; maybe it’s only Thabo [Moloisane] that came in at the back.
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Life after Msimango and McCarthy
For Petersen, the objective is clear: maintain the momentum despite the personnel changes.
The captain remains optimistic that the tactical setup implemented by the coaching staff is strong enough to withstand the loss of individual stars.
"If the new players that come in fit into that structure, then we continue where we left off. So for us, it’s to build on what we started last season."
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