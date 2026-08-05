Given Msimango shares the story behind his switch from Kaizer Chiefs to Stellenbosch FC – ‘I want to remain consistent with my performances’
A strategic swap deal in the Premier Soccer League
In one of the most significant moves of the 2026/27 Premier Soccer League transfer window, Given Msimango has officially swapped the gold and black of Kaizer Chiefs for the maroon of Stellenbosch FC.
The defender moved to the Winelands alongside teammate Ashley Du Preez as part of a complex cash-plus-player exchange for Langelihle Phili.
The 21-year-old had been on the radar of the Glamour Boys for several months, and his arrival marks a key component of head coach Fernando Da Cruz's vision for a rejuvenated squad.
To ensure the deal crossed the line, Chiefs opted to include experienced heads like Msimango and Du Preez to sweeten the terms for Stellies.
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Msimango reflects on his Naturena departure
Msimango departs the Soweto giants after a three-year stint that began when he arrived as a marquee signing from TS Galaxy ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.
During his time at Naturena, the talented centre-back made 53 appearances across all competitions, often serving as a pillar in a backline that faced immense pressure during a transitional period for the club.
Reflecting on the change of scenery, Msimango expressed his enthusiasm for the project currently being built in the Western Cape.
“It feels great to be part of Stellenbosch FC,” Msimango said, as reported by FARPost.
“This is a great environment with good management, a fantastic coaching staff, and a team that wants to compete - all the key ingredients you need for success.
"Stellenbosch is an ambitious team that wants to win trophies.”
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Ambitions for the upcoming season
The move represents a fresh start for the defender, who is eager to prove that he still belongs among the elite performers in the South African top flight.
After the intensity of the spotlight at Kaizer Chiefs, Msimango appears focused on finding a level of stability that can help push Stellenbosch toward silverware.
Msimango is determined to repay the faith shown in him by Gavin Hunt and the Stellenbosch board through high-level displays on the pitch.
“I want to remain consistent with my performances and help the team as much as I can,” he added during his introductory comments.
“I’m here to work hard, and I’ve already received messages of support from the fans, so I hope to make them happy this season.”
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The new era under Fernando Da Cruz
While Msimango looks forward, his exit signals the continued evolution of the Kaizer Chiefs squad under Fernando Da Cruz.
The French coach is tasked with returning the club to its former glory, and the acquisition of Phili suggests a shift toward investing in younger, high-ceiling talent.
The deal serves both clubs’ immediate needs, giving Stellenbosch ready-made starters while allowing Chiefs to reset their tactical profile.
For Msimango, the transition offers a chance to play in an environment that has recently proven to be a fertile ground for silverware and CAF competition qualification.
“The team recently competed in the CAF Confederation Cup, and I want to compete at the highest level with the club to help us reach those heights again,” he said.
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