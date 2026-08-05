Given Msimango shares the story behind his switch from Kaizer Chiefs to Stellenbosch FC – ‘I want to remain consistent with my performances’

In one of the most significant moves of the 2026/27 Premier Soccer League transfer window, Given Msimango has officially swapped the gold and black of Kaizer Chiefs for the maroon of Stellenbosch FC.

The defender moved to the Winelands alongside teammate Ashley Du Preez as part of a complex cash-plus-player exchange for Langelihle Phili.

The 21-year-old had been on the radar of the Glamour Boys for several months, and his arrival marks a key component of head coach Fernando Da Cruz's vision for a rejuvenated squad.

To ensure the deal crossed the line, Chiefs opted to include experienced heads like Msimango and Du Preez to sweeten the terms for Stellies.



