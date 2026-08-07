Brandon Petersen explains why Kaizer Chiefs has extra motivation heading into MTN8 tie against Golden Arrows - 'It's something that we don’t want to experience again'

Speaking ahead of the crunch tie, captain Brandon Petersen did not hide his relief at being back in the mix for silverware.

The goalkeeper emphasised that the pain of the last two seasons has acted as a catalyst for the team’s renewed focus.

“It has been a while since we have been in the MTN8, so obviously, I am very happy,” he said as quoted on iDiski Times.

“We missed out the past two seasons, which is something that we don’t want to experience again, and we are excited to be back in it.

“Kaizer Chiefs should be competing for this trophy every season, and I think our absence has given us extra motivation to do well this time.

“We are looking to hit the ground running and hopefully go all the way.”

Petersen believes that the history of the club dictates that they should be perennial contenders for every trophy on offer in the South African football calendar.







