Brandon Petersen explains why Kaizer Chiefs has extra motivation heading into MTN8 tie against Golden Arrows - 'It's something that we don’t want to experience again'
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Amakhosi return to the Wafa Wafa stage
Kaizer Chiefs are finally back in the MTN8 fold, ending a frustrating two-year hiatus that saw one of South Africa’s biggest sporting institutions watching from the sidelines.
The Soweto giants are scheduled to host Golden Arrows at the FNB Stadium this Sunday, marking their first appearance in the competition since the 2023/24 campaign.
The Glamour Boys enter this knockout fixture with significant momentum following a bright start to their domestic season.
A convincing 3-1 victory over Premier Soccer League newcomers Kruger United at the Mbombela Stadium has seen them climb to the top of the league table, providing the perfect platform for their cup ambitions.
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Petersen targets end to trophy drought
Speaking ahead of the crunch tie, captain Brandon Petersen did not hide his relief at being back in the mix for silverware.
The goalkeeper emphasised that the pain of the last two seasons has acted as a catalyst for the team’s renewed focus.
“It has been a while since we have been in the MTN8, so obviously, I am very happy,” he said as quoted on iDiski Times.
“We missed out the past two seasons, which is something that we don’t want to experience again, and we are excited to be back in it.
“Kaizer Chiefs should be competing for this trophy every season, and I think our absence has given us extra motivation to do well this time.
“We are looking to hit the ground running and hopefully go all the way.”
Petersen believes that the history of the club dictates that they should be perennial contenders for every trophy on offer in the South African football calendar.
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Extra motivation for the Glamour Boys
The captain’s comments highlight a shift in mentality under the current leadership, with the squad seemingly embracing the pressure rather than shying away from it.
Petersen noted that the embarrassment of not qualifying in previous years has served a purpose, providing a unique internal drive that might have been missing in earlier campaigns.
This 'extra motivation' will be tested to the limit against an Arrows side that thrives on the underdog tag.
The tactical battle at FNB Stadium will be a litmus test for the Amakhosi's title credentials, as they look to prove that their early-season league form can be translated into cup success.
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Hoping to hit the ground running
As the countdown to Sunday continues, the focus within the camp is strictly on executing the game plan and avoiding an early exit that would dampen the spirits of the rejuvenated squad.
The club’s supporters are desperate for a deep run in the competition, and the players are desperate to deliver.
With the FNB Stadium expected to be a sea of gold and black, the pressure will be immense for the home side to perform.
A victory against Arrows would not only secure a semi-final berth but also send a powerful message to the rest of the league that Amakhosi are finally ready to compete at the highest level again.
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