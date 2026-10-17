'Still the right guy' - Jaap Stam sends clear message to INEOS as Michael Carrick fights for Manchester United future

According to TEAMtalk journalist Graeme Bailey, Carrick is not in immediate danger of losing his job, even though intermediaries working with former Chelsea and Napoli boss Conte have contacted the club to make clear he is ready to take charge with immediate effect after previously eyeing the role last summer. Even so, Stam believes appointing a veteran tactician offers no guarantee of a turnaround.

Contrasting the modern game with Sir Alex Ferguson's reign while pointing to recent managerial appointments, Stam told FlashScore: "Back in the day, when Sir Alex was leading the troops, I think they still had a little bit more time to work with a team, to build a team, to eventually have success. Nowadays, it's very difficult for a manager to get that time to be successful over the long term.

"Like you mentioned, they've had previous managers with a lot of experience, like [Jose] Mourinho, [David] Moyes, [Louis] Van Gaal, [Erik] Ten Hag. They all had experience at a high level, and they weren't successful. So it's not a given that when you bring in a manager with a lot of experience, he's going to have the ideas or the answer to be successful."