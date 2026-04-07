Durban City vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Durban City are on a high coming from a fruitful weekend where they beat Casric Stars to reach the Nedbank Cup final.

That was a timely boost needed ahead of facing an in-form Sundowns.

The KwaZulu-Natal side has won three of their last five PSL matches, drawing one game and losing once.

However, what could be discouraging for them is that they host Sundowns, who are on a nine-match winless streak in the league.

That run has seen Masandawana take a two-point lead at the top of the table.

Head-to-head record this season