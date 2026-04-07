Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Arthur Sales, Mamelodi Sundowns, Kyle Jurgens, Durban City, September 2025Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

Durban City vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Premier Soccer League
Durban City vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Durban City
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Esperance vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Esperance
CAF Champions League
M. Cardoso
R. Williams
T. Mokoena
M. Allende
K. Mudau
B. Leon

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Masandawana's Premier Soccer League trip to KwaZulu-Natal for a date with the Citizens at Chatsworth Stadium on Tuesday. Currently enjoying a two-point lead on the table, the Brazilians are out to maintain their advantage on an evening when their closest rivals, Orlando Pirates, will also be in action.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Durban City and Mamelodi Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

  • Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Mamelodi Sundowns

    Kick-off time

    Game:Durban City vs Mamelodi Sundowns
    Date:April 7, 2026
    Kick-off:19h30 SA Time
    Venue:Chatsworth Stadium
    • Advertisement
  • Nhlanhla Ntuli and Haashim Domingo, Durban City vs Casric Stars, April 2026Backpagepix

    How to watch Durban City vs Sundowns online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSuperSport TV's Football HD Channel 205
  • Kyle Jurgens Durban CityBackpagepix

    Durban City team news & squads

    No Durban City player is suspended for Tuesday's match, and that's what coach Pitso Dladla wants for a game of such magnitude.

    The likes of Thabo Nodada, goalkeeper Darren Keet, Terrence Maahsgo, and midfielder Haasheen Domingo provide the experience City needs.

    Durban City possible XI: Keet, Jalai, Ncanana, Mkhize, Mashego, Nodada, Poggenpoel, Maseko, Domingo, Magawana, Lwamba

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Peter Shalulile and Bathusi Aubaas, Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Sundowns team news & squads

    Peter Shalulile has been battling fitness issues together with Thapelo Morena and might not feature in Tuesday's encounter.

    Coach Miguel Cardoso was also cautious with Monnapoule Saleng and Arthur Sales last Friday when they came up against Chippa United.

    Midfielder Nuno Santos was withdrawn at halftime, feeling uncomfortable, and Cardoso was hoping it was not a serious problem.

    Sundowns' possible XI: Williams, Ndamane, Mudau, Modiba, Kekana, Mokoena, Adams, Allende, Ntsabeleng, Matthews, Rayners

  • Athini Jodwana, Durban City, September 2025

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Durban City are on a high coming from a fruitful weekend where they beat Casric Stars to reach the Nedbank Cup final.

    That was a timely boost needed ahead of facing an in-form Sundowns.

    The KwaZulu-Natal side has won three of their last five PSL matches, drawing one game and losing once.

    However, what could be discouraging for them is that they host Sundowns, who are on a nine-match winless streak in the league.

    That run has seen Masandawana take a two-point lead at the top of the table. 

    Head-to-head record this season

    DateMatchCompetition
    September 20, 2025Sundowns 3-1PSL
  • Teboho Mokoena, Iqraam Rayners and Aubrey Modiba, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Useful links

CAF Champions League
Esperance crest
Esperance
EST
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC