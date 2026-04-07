Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Durban City and Mamelodi Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.
Durban City vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
- Mamelodi Sundowns
Kick-off time
Game: Durban City vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date: April 7, 2026 Kick-off: 19h30 SA Time Venue: Chatsworth Stadium
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How to watch Durban City vs Sundowns online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's Football HD Channel 205
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Durban City team news & squads
No Durban City player is suspended for Tuesday's match, and that's what coach Pitso Dladla wants for a game of such magnitude.
The likes of Thabo Nodada, goalkeeper Darren Keet, Terrence Maahsgo, and midfielder Haasheen Domingo provide the experience City needs.
Durban City possible XI: Keet, Jalai, Ncanana, Mkhize, Mashego, Nodada, Poggenpoel, Maseko, Domingo, Magawana, Lwamba
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Sundowns team news & squads
Peter Shalulile has been battling fitness issues together with Thapelo Morena and might not feature in Tuesday's encounter.
Coach Miguel Cardoso was also cautious with Monnapoule Saleng and Arthur Sales last Friday when they came up against Chippa United.
Midfielder Nuno Santos was withdrawn at halftime, feeling uncomfortable, and Cardoso was hoping it was not a serious problem.
Sundowns' possible XI: Williams, Ndamane, Mudau, Modiba, Kekana, Mokoena, Adams, Allende, Ntsabeleng, Matthews, Rayners
Head-to-head and recent form
Durban City are on a high coming from a fruitful weekend where they beat Casric Stars to reach the Nedbank Cup final.
That was a timely boost needed ahead of facing an in-form Sundowns.
The KwaZulu-Natal side has won three of their last five PSL matches, drawing one game and losing once.
However, what could be discouraging for them is that they host Sundowns, who are on a nine-match winless streak in the league.
That run has seen Masandawana take a two-point lead at the top of the table.
Head-to-head record this season
Date Match Competition September 20, 2025 Sundowns 3-1 PSL
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