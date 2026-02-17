GOAL takes a look at how Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso could line up his men against Orlando Pirates.
Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face Orlando Pirates: Will Miguel Cardoso start Themba Zwane or stick to the line-up that turned on the magic to bury Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger?
GOALKEEPER: Ronwen Williams
After keeping a clean sheet against MC Alger, Williams goes into this match high in confidence.
RIGHT-BACK: Khuliso Mudau
The Bafana Bafana right-back will be up against either Tshepang Moremi or Oswin Appollis in what would be interesting duels.
LEFT-BACK: Aubrey Modiba
Another experienced wing-back in this side who can be trusted to contain Pirates' marauding wingers.
CENTRE-BACK: Grant Kekana
With Siyabonga Ngezana a big doubt for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a recent surgery, Kekana would want to show Bafana coach Hugo Broos that he is there to be considered for a return to the national team.
CENTRE-BACK: Khulumani Ndamane
The former TS Galaxy was impressive against MC Alger and raised his hand up to be in the line up for Wednesday's game as his combination with Kekana looks promising.
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Teboho Mokoena
After Cemran Dansin's screamer for Pirates in the reverse fixture between the two sides, Mokoena can light up the stage with a similar strike.
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Marcelo Allende
The Chilean can be trusted to stand his ground in midfield in such high-profile matches.
ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Jayden Adams
After enduring criticism that he was struggling to reproduce the form that built his name at Stellenbosch, Adams has been showing glimpses of a revived man recently.
RIGHT ATTACKER: Thapelo Morena
Morena's combination with Mudau on the right flank can be devastating to Pirates.
LEFT ATTACKER: Tashreeq Matthews
Matthews's speed could be hard for any Pirates right-back to contain, as he is likely to face Deano van Rooyen.
CENTRE-FORWARD: Brayan Leon
The Colombian has already justified why Sundowns went all the way to South America to sign him and is fresh from the brace he scored against MC Alger.