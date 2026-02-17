Goal.com
Mamelodi Sundowns, January 2026Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face Orlando Pirates: Will Miguel Cardoso start Themba Zwane or stick to the line-up that turned on the magic to bury Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger?

The Brazilians continue their bid to reclaim the Premier Soccer League summit as they push for a ninth consecutive title. They make a short trip across Gauteng to face the Buccaneers at FNB Stadium on Wednesday. The high-stakes clash could prove decisive in shaping the title race as both sides battle for the league crown.

GOAL takes a look at how Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso could line up his men against Orlando Pirates.

  • Ronwen Williams, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    GOALKEEPER: Ronwen Williams

    After keeping a clean sheet against MC Alger, Williams goes into this match high in confidence.

  • Khuliso Mudau, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    RIGHT-BACK: Khuliso Mudau

    The Bafana Bafana right-back will be up against either Tshepang Moremi or Oswin Appollis in what would be interesting duels. 

  • Aubrey Modiba, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    LEFT-BACK: Aubrey Modiba

    Another experienced wing-back in this side who can be trusted to contain Pirates' marauding wingers.

  • Grant Kekana, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Grant Kekana

    With Siyabonga Ngezana a big doubt for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a recent surgery, Kekana would want to show Bafana coach Hugo Broos that he is there to be considered for a return to the national team.

  • Khulumani Ndamane, Mamelodi Sundowns, January 2026Backpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Khulumani Ndamane

    The former TS Galaxy was impressive against MC Alger and raised his hand up to be in the line up for Wednesday's game as his combination with Kekana looks promising.

  • Teboho Mokoena, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Teboho Mokoena

    After Cemran Dansin's screamer for Pirates in the reverse fixture between the two sides, Mokoena can light up the stage with a similar strike.

  • Marcelo Allende, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Marcelo Allende

    The Chilean can be trusted to stand his ground in midfield in such high-profile matches. 

  • Jayden Adams, Mamelodi Sundowns, September 2025Backpage

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Jayden Adams

    After enduring criticism that he was struggling to reproduce the form that built his name at Stellenbosch, Adams has been showing glimpses of a revived man recently.

  • Thapelo Morena, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Thapelo Morena

    Morena's combination with Mudau on the right flank can be devastating to Pirates.

  • Tashreeq Matthews, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    LEFT ATTACKER: Tashreeq Matthews

    Matthews's speed could be hard for any Pirates right-back to contain, as he is likely to face Deano van Rooyen.

  • Brayan Leon, Mamelodi Sundowns vs MC AlgerBackpage

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Brayan Leon

    The Colombian has already justified why Sundowns went all the way to South America to sign him and is fresh from the brace he scored against MC Alger.

