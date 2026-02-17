Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face Orlando Pirates: Will Miguel Cardoso start Themba Zwane or stick to the line-up that turned on the magic to bury Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger?

The Brazilians continue their bid to reclaim the Premier Soccer League summit as they push for a ninth consecutive title. They make a short trip across Gauteng to face the Buccaneers at FNB Stadium on Wednesday. The high-stakes clash could prove decisive in shaping the title race as both sides battle for the league crown.