David Zulu backs Langelihle Phili to spark Kaizer Chiefs’ PSL title charge - 'There’s a trophy heading to Naturena'
- Backpagepix
Amakhosi set the pace in PSL
Kaizer Chiefs have signaled their intent for the 2026/27 season with a commanding start, leaving the Amakhosi faithful buzzing with anticipation.
Reflecting on the club’s opening performances and the strategic direction under current head coach Fernando Da Cruz, David Zulu emphasised the importance of consistency in a league that is notoriously difficult to navigate.
"The league is tough, but Chiefs have begun with purpose," Zulu told KickOff.
"As long as they maintain their worst result as a draw, they’re on the right track. This is how top clubs like Chiefs should approach matches."
Phili arrival sparks championship talk
The signing of Langelihle Phili from Stellenbosch has been hailed as a masterstroke. The 21-year-old arrives with a reputation as a creative spark in the final third.
"I'm happy with the signing of Phili. He will boost our firepower upfront,” he added.
"In previous seasons, we lacked creativity and [the] final touch, but with him, we are poised to win the league this season."
- Kaizer Chiefs
Consistency is key for Zulu
For Zulu, the blueprint for success is simple: collect points in every fixture and treat every game with the respect it deserves.
He argues that the difference between a title contender and a mid-table side lies in the ability to grind out results even when not playing at their peak.
By securing a point at minimum in every outing, Chiefs can avoid the catastrophic slumps that have derailed their previous campaigns.
"Winning by 1-0 or any other scoreline matters less than ensuring they leave no game without at least a point," he continued.
"Last season, they finished third, and they can only improve from that.
“This season, they are destined for the league title."
Silverware returning to Naturena
The trophy struggles at Naturena have been a significant talking point in South African football for several years, but the mood surrounding the club suggests a change in fortune is imminent.
The combination of tactical stability and the injection of fresh talent like Phili has convinced many observers that the trophy cabinet will soon be opened.
Zulu concluded his assessment with a bold prediction that underlines the growing optimism within the Amakhosi camp.
"Chiefs' strong start is sustainable. I was impressed with their performance against Kruger United.
"There's a trophy heading to Naturena this season," he declared.
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