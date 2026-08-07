David Zulu backs Langelihle Phili to spark Kaizer Chiefs’ PSL title charge - 'There’s a trophy heading to Naturena'

Kaizer Chiefs have signaled their intent for the 2026/27 season with a commanding start, leaving the Amakhosi faithful buzzing with anticipation.

Reflecting on the club’s opening performances and the strategic direction under current head coach Fernando Da Cruz, David Zulu emphasised the importance of consistency in a league that is notoriously difficult to navigate.

"The league is tough, but Chiefs have begun with purpose," Zulu told KickOff.

"As long as they maintain their worst result as a draw, they’re on the right track. This is how top clubs like Chiefs should approach matches."















