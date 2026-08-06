Brandon Petersen tips Langelihle Phili for immediate Kaizer Chiefs impact after big-money move - ‘It’s like he’s always been there’
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A seamless transition to Naturena
Kaizer Chiefs skipper Brandon Petersen is already convinced that new recruit Langelihle Phili has the x-factor needed to shine at Naturena.
The Amakhosi goalkeeper, speaking at the MTN8 launch in Johannesburg on Wednesday, revealed he has been blown away by how effortlessly the winger has integrated into the squad.
Petersen admitted that the youngster’s performances on the training pitch have already set tongues wagging, suggesting the new arrival is ready to hit the ground running.
"I think for me to see a younger player like that just come in and settle, it's a good sign," Petersen said as per Soccer Laduma.
Phili’s incredible confidence on display
"You know, when players normally come to a team, especially the younger ones, it takes them a bit of a while before they settle. I think with him… like I watched him and I was like, 'Okay, no, we're fine, we're good to go,'" Petersen added.
The Chiefs skipper said what impressed him most was Phili's confidence from the moment he joined his new teammates.
"Just the fact that when he stepped on the field, no one had to motivate or encourage him to say, 'Don't worry, you're going to settle in.'
"He stepped on the field, and it's like he's always been there. So that for me is a good sign," Petersen explained.
The captain further noted that this level of psychological readiness is what separates good players from great ones.
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Proving the pedigree of a champion
The 21-year-old arrives at Naturena with a burgeoning reputation, having spearheaded the Stellies attack as their leading marksman with nine goals.
His trophy cabinet is already filling up, too, after he swept the club’s Player of the Season and Players' Player of the Season awards following a historic campaign for the Cape Winelands outfit.
The numbers suggest Amakhosi have landed far more than a conventional touchline-hugger.
Phili is a versatile goal-threat capable of causing chaos across the front three, a profile that offers a glimmer of hope for a Chiefs side that has looked toothless in the final third for far too long.
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Future prospects under Fernando Da Cruz
With Amakhosi desperate to sharpen their teeth under new coach Fernando Da Cruz, all eyes are on Phili to prove he belongs in the big team.
Having already earned rave reviews from senior figures like Petersen, the starlet now faces the task of translating his Stellenbosch form to the high-pressure environment of Naturena.
This season marks a total reset for the Glamour Boys, with the integration of hungry, homegrown talent central to their rebuilding blueprint.
As the Soweto giants prepare to juggle domestic and continental ambitions, the Amakhosi faithful will be watching closely to see if their latest diamond in the rough can turn training-ground promise into match-winning magic when the MTN8 kicks off this coming weekend.
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