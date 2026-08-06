Brandon Petersen tips Langelihle Phili for immediate Kaizer Chiefs impact after big-money move - ‘It’s like he’s always been there’

Kaizer Chiefs skipper Brandon Petersen is already convinced that new recruit Langelihle Phili has the x-factor needed to shine at Naturena.

The Amakhosi goalkeeper, speaking at the MTN8 launch in Johannesburg on Wednesday, revealed he has been blown away by how effortlessly the winger has integrated into the squad.

Petersen admitted that the youngster’s performances on the training pitch have already set tongues wagging, suggesting the new arrival is ready to hit the ground running.

"I think for me to see a younger player like that just come in and settle, it's a good sign," Petersen said as per Soccer Laduma.











