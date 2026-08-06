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Faiz Abrahams Kaizer Chiefs
Steve Blues

Kaizer Chiefs confirm signing of another 21-year-old winger - 'Adding depth and youthful energy to the squad'

Kaizer Chiefs
F. Abrahams
L. Phili
Premier Soccer League
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MTN 8 Cup
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CAF Confederations Cup
A. Du Preez
S. Msimango

The were rumours in the media that Amakhosi were not quite done with Stellenbosch FC after landing Langelihle Phili and that proved to be the case on Thursday when it was announced that Faiz Abrahams had signed a season-long loan with an option to buy with the Naturena club.

In a statement published to the Kaizer Chiefs official website, the club confirmed the capture of the 21-year-old:

Kaizer Chiefs have bolstered their squad with the signing of Faiz Abrahams, who arrives at Naturena on a season-long loan from Stellenbosch FC, with an option to buy at the end of the campaign.

At just 21 years old, Abrahams already boasts an impressive football résumé. He made his PSL debut in April 2024 - a day after celebrating his 19th birthday. Abrahams later moved to Stellenbosch and also gained international experience in Israel before returning to South Africa last season, where he featured for Stellenbosch.

On the international stage, Abrahams has represented South Africa at U20 level, playing a key role in the country’s 2025 U20 Africa Cup of Nations triumph. He registered one assist in three appearances during the tournament, further underlining his potential as a winger and creative midfielder.

Abrahams now joins Amakhosi as the team prepares for the MTN8 quarterfinal clash against Golden Arrows this weekend, adding depth and youthful energy to the squad ahead of a demanding season.

MTN 8 Cup
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Kaizer Chiefs
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Lamontville Golden Arrows
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