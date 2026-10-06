AFLOSPORT
Dani Olmo opens up on rejecting Croatia approach as Spain star reflects on dream international career
Playmaker prioritised native national allegiance
Barcelona attacking midfielder Olmo has opened up about turning down Croatia's advances to pursue his childhood dream of representing Spain. The Croatian Football Federation (HNS) explored the possibility of naturalising the playmaker ahead of the 2018 World Cup after being captivated by his rise at Zagreb. Although the offer presented an immediate shortcut to international football, Olmo chose to wait patiently for his homeland, eventually earning his senior debut against Malta in November 2019.
Trophy haul vindicates international choice
Olmo addressed the media at the Poljud Stadium ahead of their UEFA Nations League encounter, acknowledging Croatia's past efforts to recruit him. Reflecting on that approach, Spain's number 10 explained: "They told me about it. I was very grateful, but my dream is and always was to play for my national team. Fortunately, I was able to fulfil it. I've won what every footballer wants to win: a European Championship, a World Cup, a Nations League..."
Croatian formative years shaped journey
Olmo's refusal to switch allegiances did nothing to diminish the enduring respect he commands in the Balkans following six influential seasons in Zagreb. Arriving from Barcelona's La Masia academy at 16, the midfielder developed into an indispensable figure, scoring 34 goals in 124 appearances. His fluency in the local language underlines the deep bond forged during his formative years, well before establishing himself as a cornerstone for Spain in their Euro 2024 and 2026 World Cup triumphs.
- Alberto Gardin
High stakes clash awaits rivals
Spain are targeting maximum points in Split to consolidate their lead at the summit of Group A3, having already swept aside the same opponents 4-1 earlier in the campaign. For Croatia, the match represents a daunting psychological test on the heels of their humiliating 7-0 home thrashing by England. The outcome will significantly influence the fortunes of both nations before the international break in November.
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