Cristiano Ronaldo return? Portugal boss Jorge Jesus issues huge update after captain sensationally quit Nations League camp

Portugal head coach Jesus insisted he had always planned to address the situation only after completing Sunday's run of four Nations League fixtures, where a 2-1 win over Norway sealed a quarter-final spot for the reigning champions. Speaking post-match, the tactician, who previously managed the 41-year-old at Al-Nassr, clarified that any decision regarding a return for the world-record marksman of 146 goals in 234 caps rests entirely with the forward himself.

Addressing the veteran's international future, Jesus said: "If he wants to, he'll return to the national team. We can talk before the next call-up, but Cris is the one who's going to decide. Cristiano should end his time in the national team the way he wants, he's the one who will decide how he wants it. In my first call-up, I said, 'I need you, I need you to be close to me, playing or not playing, I need you'. And now I'm saying the same thing."