+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Norway

Norway Overview

World Cup 2026 Power Rankings January GFX

World Cup Power Rankings: AFCON champs Senegal surge

There really is nothing like the World Cup. Even just qualifying generates a level of nationwide excitement that the club game simply cannot match, which is why we witnessed truly joyous scenes all across the globe during the November international break, as 14 more countries booked their seat at next summer's festival of football in North America.

Power rankingsWorld Cup
Erling Haaland Vinicius Junior

Vini vs Haaland? Brazil chief reveals plans for Norway friendly

Vinicius Junior is all set to face Erling Haaland in the international arena as a Brazil football chief has revealed plans to organise a pre-World Cup friendly with Norway in a potential repeat of the 1998 classic. The Manchester City goal machine emerged as the highest scorer in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers as his 16 goals helped Norway reach the finals in North America.

BrazilErling Haaland
Mbappe Haaland Francia Norvegia

Haaland reacts as Norway face Mbappe World Cup showdown

Erling Haaland has given a candid response to Norway’s daunting World Cup draw, admitting on social media that he faces a brutal challenge in what supporters are already calling the tournament’s 'group of death'. Next summer’s World Cup will be the largest ever staged, expanding to 48 teams across 12 groups as FIFA introduces a round of 32 for the first time. Yet even within a broadened field, one Group I stands out for its sheer competitiveness.

Erling HaalandK. Mbappe
World Cup 2026 Draw

IN FULL: World Cup 2026 group-stage draw

The World Cup 2026 draw has been made, with England set to face Croatia in the group stages, and the USMNT to take on Australia. Brazil have been drawn with Morocco, while France will play Senegal and Argentina must face Austria.

World CupEngland
Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana

Mphela is confident about Mzanzi's chances in the World Cup

South Africa's World Cup group opponents will be officially revealed on Friday evening, with the draw set to take place at the John F. Kennedy Centre in Washington, DC, United States. The Mzansi side has been placed in Pot 3, alongside Norway, Egypt, Tunisia, Panama, Ivory Coast, Paraguay, Qatar, Scotland, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Algeria. The much-anticipated global football tournament will run from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

FIFA Club World CupAngola
Andreas Schjelderup Norway

Norway WC hopeful avoids prison after sharing explicit video

Andreas Schjelderup has avoided prison time after sharing an explicit video, meaning that he will come into contention for selection by Norway in their 2026 World Cup squad. Schjelderup was, after appearing in court, handed a 14-day suspended sentence. Prosecutors in the case had been calling for an international colleague of Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard to face at least 20 days behind bars without parole.

A. SchjelderupWorld Cup
More
March 2026
Friendlies
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
Norway badge
Norway
NOR
Friendlies
Norway badge
Norway
NOR
Switzerland badge
Switzerland
SUI
More

Standings

Superleague crestSuperleague

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
5شيكاغو فاير crestشيكاغو فاير52127527
W
L
D
W
L
6دي سي يونايتد crestدي سي يونايتد52124407
D
W
L
L
W
7تورونتو crestتورونتو521268-27
W
D
W
L
L
8نيويورك ريد بولز crestنيويورك ريد بولز5212511-67
L
D
L
W
W
9سينسيناتي crestسينسيناتي5203711-46
W
L
L
L
W
More

Zoom sur les paris

Pronos foot : nos meilleurs paris de la semaine
See more betting articles

History

Manchester United, often simply referred to as "United," are one of the most iconic and successful football clubs in the world, based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club was founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878 by the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway depot at Newton Heath. The team changed its name to Manchester United in 1902 and moved to its current home, Old Trafford, in 1910.

Famous players

Manchester United have been home to some of the greatest footballers in history. Sir Bobby Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, is arguably the most iconic figure in the club's history. Other legendary players include George Best, known for his flair and skill, and Eric Cantona, who brought a winning mentality to the club during the 1990s. More recent stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Paul Scholes have also contributed significantly to the club's success.

Honours

Manchester United are one of the most decorated clubs in English football, having won a record 20 Premier League titles (formerly the First Division). They have also lifted the FA Cup 12 times, the League Cup five times, and the UEFA Champions League three times. The club's dominance in English football was particularly evident during the 1990s and early 2000s under manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Managers

Sir Alex Ferguson is undoubtedly the most successful manager in Manchester United's history. He spent 26 years at the club, leading them to an unprecedented era of success. Before Ferguson, managers like Matt Busby and Wilf McGuinness played crucial roles in shaping the club's identity. More recent managers, including David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, and José Mourinho, have faced the challenge of maintaining the club's high standards.

Stadium

Old Trafford, often referred to as the "Theatre of Dreams," is one of the most famous stadiums in the world. With a capacity of roughly 75,000, it is among the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium has hosted numerous major matches, including UEFA Champions League finals and FIFA World Cup matches.

Location

Manchester United are based in the city of Manchester, which is located in the northwest of England. The club's home ground, Old Trafford, is situated in the Trafford borough. Manchester is a major industrial city with a rich footballing heritage.

Owners

In February 2024, British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company, INEOS, acquired a significant 25% stake in Manchester United. This acquisition granted Ratcliffe sporting control over the club, placing him in a position to influence key decisions related to its operations.

Ratcliffe has already made a substantial financial commitment to Manchester United. His large investments demonstrate his dedication to the club's success and his willingness to provide the necessary resources for its growth.

Frequently asked questions

<!--td {border: 1px solid #cccccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}-->You can view Manchester United's full schedule, including upcoming matches and past results, on Goal.com's dedicated page: Manchester United Fixtures & Results. This page provides detailed information on match dates, opponents, scores, and competition details.
<!--td {border: 1px solid #cccccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}-->In the United Kingdom, Manchester United's matches are broadcast live on channels such as Sky Sports, TNT Sports, BBC, and ITV, depending on the competition. For FA Cup matches, broadcasting rights are shared between the BBC and ITV, with BBC showing 18 live matches a season and ITV showing at least 20 games live.
<!--td {border: 1px solid #cccccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}-->Yes, fixtures are subject to change due to various factors such as TV scheduling, cup competitions, and unforeseen circumstances. It's advisable to regularly check the Manchester United Fixtures & Results page on Goal.com for the most up-to-date information.
<!--td {border: 1px solid #cccccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}-->Goal.com also provides a dedicated page for Manchester United Women's team, featuring their latest fixtures and results. You can access it here: Manchester United Women Fixtures & Results.
<!--td {border: 1px solid #cccccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}-->Tickets for Manchester United matches can be purchased through the club's official website. Due to high demand, especially for Premier League and European fixtures, it's recommended to buy tickets well in advance. Be cautious of unofficial sources to avoid counterfeit tickets.
Goal.com
Copyright © 2026 Goal All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal