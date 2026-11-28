Chippa United vs Kaizer Chiefs PSL Match Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions
Match information
Game:
Chippa United vs Kaizer Chiefs
Date:
28/11/26
Kick-off time:
15:30 SAST
Venue:
Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Gqeberha.
How to watch Chippa vs Chiefs - TV channels & live streams
Online streaming
TV Channel
SuperSport App/ SABC Plus
SuperSport TV Channel 202/ SABC 1
Or you can follow the live scores updates here on GOAL.
Chippa United squad news
Brandon Truter has stressed the importance of discipline, work rate and composure as his side prepares for a high-pressure encounter against Amakhosi.
The coach believes his players must remain focused, compete for possession and handle the intimidating atmosphere without allowing the occasion to disrupt their game plan.
“We need to manage the space and then, of course, the attitude; it’s a game for those who will not shy away from working hard and wanting the ball,” said Truter.
“We can’t let the occasion get the better of us. It will be a massive atmosphere, so we’ve got to get that right.”
Chippa Possible XI: Nwabali, Madingwane, Makara, Majadibodi, Jones, Mosele, Kammies, Mobara, Tshobeni, Matrose, Figuareido.
Kaizer Chiefs squad news
Amakhosi will welcome vice-captain Inacio Miguel back from suspension as they look to get their Premier Soccer League campaign back on track against the Chilli Boys.
Elias Mokwana has acknowledged the urgency of collecting points, while anticipating a tactical battle against Chippa and his former coach Truter.
“We need to start picking up points in the league because I think we are far behind.
“Chippa are a good team. They have a wonderful coach in Brandon Truter ... I worked with him at Sekhukhune [United]. It will be a nice tactical game,” said Mokwana.
Chiefs possible XI: Petersen, Solomons, Dortley, Moloisane, Mako, Mthethwa, Maboe, Vilakazi, Mmodi, Shabalala, Duba.
- Backpagepix
Head-to-head and recent form
Chippa United: W L L W D
The Chilli Boys have struggled for consistency this season, but they will take confidence from their previous meeting with Amakhosi, where they claimed all three points. Chippa will be eager to repeat that feat on home soil, having often proved a difficult opponent to overcome in their own backyard.
Kaizer Chiefs: W W L W L
The Glamour Boys head into the clash buoyed by their Carling Knockout semi-final victory over Mamelodi Sundowns, which secured their place in the final. However, their Betway Premiership form has been less convincing, and they will be desperate to turn things around, collect maximum points and strengthen their push for the league title.
Most recent head to head:
Date
Score
Competition
23/05/26
Chiefs 0-1 Chippa
PSL
03/12/25
Chippa 0-0 Chiefs
PSL
- Backpagepix
Dive deeper
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