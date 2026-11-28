Brandon Truter has stressed the importance of discipline, work rate and composure as his side prepares for a high-pressure encounter against Amakhosi.

The coach believes his players must remain focused, compete for possession and handle the intimidating atmosphere without allowing the occasion to disrupt their game plan.

“We need to manage the space and then, of course, the attitude; it’s a game for those who will not shy away from working hard and wanting the ball,” said Truter.

“We can’t let the occasion get the better of us. It will be a massive atmosphere, so we’ve got to get that right.”

Chippa Possible XI: Nwabali, Madingwane, Makara, Majadibodi, Jones, Mosele, Kammies, Mobara, Tshobeni, Matrose, Figuareido.