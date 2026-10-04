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Bafana Bafana star Relebohile Mofokeng’s rise explained - 'A lot has changed since he left South Africa'
The new benchmark for Bafana
Lekoelea is adamant that Relebohile Mofokeng has surpassed every other individual in Pitso Mosimane’s current squad due to the intensity of his club environment.
The legend feels that the move to the Belgian Pro League has refined the rough edges of Mofokeng's game, turning him into a more complete offensive threat.
This evolution was on full display during the international break, where the winger looked remarkably comfortable leading the line for his country against continental opposition.
Speaking about the youngster's meteoric rise and his recent exploits for the national team, Lekoelea did not hold back in his assessment of the player's current trajectory.
"Mofokeng is showing he is playing at a higher level now; his level has improved. He walked all over the Eritrea players," the retired midfielder told KickOff.
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Evolution since European transfer
The transition from the Premier Soccer League scene to the demands of European football can often be difficult for young talents, but Mofokeng appears to have adjusted with ease.
Lekoelea provided a detailed breakdown of the changes he has observed, noting that the player's physical and mental sharpness has reached a new peak.
"He was playing freely like it was a normal game. A lot has changed in his game since he left South Africa; you can tell by the shooting. He shoots left and right. You can tell they are not giving him time to relax where he is playing his club football right now. If you want to relax, you must go to the malls. There, he is always at training," he explained.
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Chasing the elite leagues
While Mofokeng is making his mark in Belgium, his form suggests he could soon be destined for the biggest stages in world football. Lekoelea believes that the winger is actively playing his way toward a move to one of Europe's top five leagues, such as La Liga or the Premier League.
The legend also pointed out that Mofokeng’s physical profile should not be seen as a disadvantage when compared to the modern greats of the sport.
Lekoelea drew a bold comparison to one of the greatest players of all time to illustrate his point about the winger's potential.
"His performances show he is pushing for a move to Spain, England, and so on. His skinny frame will work to his advantage since he won't gain weight too quickly. [Lionel] Messi has proved that being short doesn't stop you from being successful in Europe."
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Building a bright future
Mofokeng has become an increasingly important option for Bafana Bafana as the team continues to build towards its upcoming challenges.
With the forward gaining experience abroad, his development could add another dimension to the national team.
"I believe Mofokeng will also do well," the former South African international added.
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