Bafana Bafana star Relebohile Mofokeng’s rise explained - 'A lot has changed since he left South Africa'

Lekoelea is adamant that Relebohile Mofokeng has surpassed every other individual in Pitso Mosimane’s current squad due to the intensity of his club environment.

The legend feels that the move to the Belgian Pro League has refined the rough edges of Mofokeng's game, turning him into a more complete offensive threat.

This evolution was on full display during the international break, where the winger looked remarkably comfortable leading the line for his country against continental opposition.

Speaking about the youngster's meteoric rise and his recent exploits for the national team, Lekoelea did not hold back in his assessment of the player's current trajectory.

"Mofokeng is showing he is playing at a higher level now; his level has improved. He walked all over the Eritrea players," the retired midfielder told KickOff.



