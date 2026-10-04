Chelsea amongst four European clubs 'closely monitoring' Relebohile Mofokeng at Union Saint-Gilloise

Just three months after departing Orlando Pirates for a new adventure in Belgium, Relebohile Mofokeng has reportedly found himself on the radar of some of the biggest names in world football.

The 21-year-old winger has adapted to the European game with remarkable speed, leading to suggestions that his stay in the Belgian Pro League could be a short one if his current trajectory continues at this pace.

According to reports from European transfer specialist Ekrem Konur, a quartet of high-profile clubs are currently keeping a very close eye on the player's development.

Premier League outfits Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion are said to be among the suitors, alongside La Liga giants Atletico Madrid and Italian side Napoli.









The level of interest highlights how quickly the youngster has established himself as a creative force since his arrival at Union SG on July 2, 2026. The attacker's impact at his new club was immediate, helping his new side to silverware almost instantly. He made a memorable competitive debut on July 31, coming off the bench in the Belgian Super Cup final against Club Brugge.

Displaying nerves of steel for a newcomer, he converted the winning penalty in the shootout to secure the trophy, signalling the start of what has become a highly productive spell under the guidance of coach David Hubert.

It is not just domestically where Mofokeng is shining, as his talents have been showcased on the continental stage as well. He played a key role in Union SG’s UEFA Europa League campaign, finding the net during a convincing 3-0 win against Viktoria Plzeň on September 17. This ability to perform under the lights in European competition has undoubtedly played a part in attracting interest from clubs of Chelsea's stature.

His stock rose even further during the most recent international break with Bafana Bafana. Representing South Africa in the AFCON 2027 qualifiers, Mofokeng produced a standout performance against Eritrea in Cairo on September 30. He opened the scoring early in the match before doubling his tally with a sublime individual goal just before the interval, skipping past two defenders to finish emphatically and help his country to a 5-0 victory.

These two strikes marked his first official senior goals for the national team, further validating the decision by European scouts to track his progress so aggressively. With four goals in his early club matches and a clinical brace for his country, the 21-year-old is proving to be a consistent threat in the final third.

While Mofokeng is still in the early stages of his five-year agreement in Belgium, the interest show by heavyweight European clubs is no surprise given the consistency of his performances across club and international competitions. If the 21-year-old keeps his standards up over the course of the season he could very well earn a big money, high profile move to one of the heavyweights.



