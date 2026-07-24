Al-Hilal 2-0 Mamelodi Sundowns - South African's punished by Brazilian in first pre-season loss
Match report
Mamelodi Sundowns suffered a 2-0 defeat to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal on Friday evening in Austria.
The Brazilians were coming off the back of a 1-1 draw against Hertha Berlin earlier in the week but soon discovered the Saudi's were made of sterner stuff than the Bundesliga 2 side.
Al Hilal named a strong line-up as Karim Benzema, Malcom and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic all started.
Just nine minutes in and Al Hilal were ahead after Brazilian winger Malcom found the back of the net from close-range.
Sundowns fought back with Tashreeq Matthews being denied by goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Rubaie who repelled a near post shot.
Cassius Mailula also made Al-Rubaie work with a brave save off a fast break but the scoreboard was not troubled for the rest of the half as Simone Inzaghi's team went into the break with their 1-0 lead.
Just after the hour mark, the Saudi's made it 2-0 when Malcom completed his brace.
Miguel Cardoso responded by shuffling his pack by throwing on the likes of Reyaad Pieterse, Fawaaz Basadien, Sphelele Mkhulise, Themba Zwane and Lebo Mothiba.
However, Sundowns struggled to unlock Simone Inzaghi's charges and, in the end, the Saudi giants did enough to walk away victorious.
What's next for Sundowns?
The African champions have two days of rest before they face Algerian giants MC Alger on Monday.
With the Pretoria club's pre-season tour having been delayed by the tragic death of Jayden Adams, The Brazilians don't have too much time left to prepare for their opening PSL fixture against Marumo Gallants at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on August 1.
Last season the former PSL champions pre-season preparations were delayed by their participation in the FIFA Club World Cup and saw them struggle to catch up with their domestic challengers, ultimately relinquishing their stranglehold on the local league.
Having their preparations delayed once again, and the tragic circumstances of that delay, will undoubtedly have an impact on Masandawana and their season ahead.
- Getty Images Sport
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