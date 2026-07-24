Al-Hilal 2-0 Mamelodi Sundowns - South African's punished by Brazilian in first pre-season loss

Mamelodi Sundowns suffered a 2-0 defeat to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal on Friday evening in Austria.

The Brazilians were coming off the back of a 1-1 draw against Hertha Berlin earlier in the week but soon discovered the Saudi's were made of sterner stuff than the Bundesliga 2 side.

Al Hilal named a strong line-up as Karim Benzema, Malcom and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic all started.

Just nine minutes in and Al Hilal were ahead after Brazilian winger Malcom found the back of the net from close-range.

Sundowns fought back with Tashreeq Matthews being denied by goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Rubaie who repelled a near post shot.

Cassius Mailula also made Al-Rubaie work with a brave save off a fast break but the scoreboard was not troubled for the rest of the half as Simone Inzaghi's team went into the break with their 1-0 lead.

Just after the hour mark, the Saudi's made it 2-0 when Malcom completed his brace.

Miguel Cardoso responded by shuffling his pack by throwing on the likes of Reyaad Pieterse, Fawaaz Basadien, Sphelele Mkhulise, Themba Zwane and Lebo Mothiba.

However, Sundowns struggled to unlock Simone Inzaghi's charges and, in the end, the Saudi giants did enough to walk away victorious.







