Agent updates on Mbekezeli Mbokazi's transfer to a European league - 'When the sporting directors start calling, then I know it’s real'
World Cup heroics spark European interest
Mbekezeli Mbokazi enhanced his growing reputation with a series of impressive performances for Bafana Bafana at the global showpiece, adding to the momentum generated by his move to Chicago Fire.
His agent, Basia Michaels, speaking to iDiski Times, shed light on the current situation regarding a potential move to one of Europe's top leagues.
"Extremely busy – but busy is good… so we take it," she noted.
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Waiting for the sporting directors
While the buzz is undeniable, Michaels is keeping her feet firmly on the ground regarding the timeline of a potential transfer.
She explained that the process is currently in the talent identification phase, with several clubs conducting their due diligence before committing to a formal approach or financial offer.
"It’s very, very early to tell, but there have been a good number of scouts that have reached out that are doing the initial groundwork that needs to be done.
"When the sporting directors start calling, then I know it’s real," Michaels continued.
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The fight for fair market value
One of the primary hurdles in moving South African talent abroad remains the valuation of players developed in the Premier Soccer League.
Michaels was vocal about the need for European clubs to respect the investment made by teams.
"I’ve said this before, and I will say it again, his talent isn’t questionable," she added.
"There is no doubt about the fact that he deserves to play in those leagues, but the clubs in those leagues must realise that clubs like Orlando Pirates and Chicago Fire have invested in the player and that investment must yield a return.
"I’ve had a number of encounters where people have recognised Mbeke’s talent, that’s not questionable.
"But paying for the talent is important, and not the offers I’ve received in the past, where the question becomes about African players being expensive without them having no European experience.
"With all due respect, that isn’t the barometer."
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Following the Mofokeng blueprint
The agent also referenced fellow Bafana star Relebohile Mofokeng, echoing the sentiment that the South African top flight is a high-level environment that prepares players for the global stage.
"I like the response Rele Mofokeng gave in one of his interviews endorsing the PSL as one of the best leagues, too, because we have to give credit where it’s due," Michaels concluded.
"What the PSL has built is a great league that needs international recognition without there being a question of whether the player is good enough to be paid for and paid fair value, which is what Fire did for Mbeke."
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