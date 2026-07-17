Agent updates on Mbekezeli Mbokazi's transfer to a European league - 'When the sporting directors start calling, then I know it’s real'

One of the primary hurdles in moving South African talent abroad remains the valuation of players developed in the Premier Soccer League.

Michaels was vocal about the need for European clubs to respect the investment made by teams.

"I’ve said this before, and I will say it again, his talent isn’t questionable," she added.

"There is no doubt about the fact that he deserves to play in those leagues, but the clubs in those leagues must realise that clubs like Orlando Pirates and Chicago Fire have invested in the player and that investment must yield a return.

"I’ve had a number of encounters where people have recognised Mbeke’s talent, that’s not questionable.

"But paying for the talent is important, and not the offers I’ve received in the past, where the question becomes about African players being expensive without them having no European experience.

"With all due respect, that isn’t the barometer."