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Serie A

Serie A Overview

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Dybala faces Roma dilemma over Messi's Argentina farewell

Roma forward Paulo Dybala is caught in a club versus country dilemma after manager Gian Piero Gasperini blocked his travel to Lionel Messi's international farewell in Buenos Aires. Despite receiving an official invitation alongside fellow 2022 World Cup winners, the playmaker risks disrupting vital club preparations ahead of a crucial domestic fixture.

P. DybalaL. Messi
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Milan seek to offload English duo Tomori and Loftus-Cheek

AC Milan are preparing to part ways with English pair Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek as part of a strategic plan to reduce their expenditure. With both players entering the final stretch of their agreements at San Siro, the Rossoneri hierarchy have decided against renewals to remove two substantial salaries from their current financial books.

TransfersAC Milan
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Di Lorenzo defends Italy approach after Belgium loss

Italy defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo has jumped to the defence of the Azzurri's tactical approach following a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Belgium in the Nations League. Despite being jeered by their own supporters in Rome, the Napoli captain insisted the squad showed the necessary commitment and followed the manager's instructions.

G. Di LorenzoItaly
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Serie A, fixtures & results

Saturday 19 September
Parma Calcio 1913 badge
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
2
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
1
FT
Juventus badge
Juventus
JUV
2
Atalanta badge
Atalanta
ATA
0
FT
AC Milan badge
AC Milan
MIL
3
Lecce badge
Lecce
LEC
0
FT
Friday 9 October
Genoa badge
Genoa
GEN
Fiorentina badge
Fiorentina
FIO
Inter badge
Inter
INT
Parma Calcio 1913 badge
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
Frosinone badge
Frosinone
FRC
More

Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Roma crestRoma54101431113
D
W
W
W
W
2Inter crestInter5410158713
D
W
W
W
W
3Lazio crestLazio541083513
W
D
W
W
W
4Cagliari crestCagliari540152312
W
W
W
L
W
5AC Milan crestAC Milan5320104611
W
D
D
W
W
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Betting spotlight

Opta data predicts turnaround for 3 Premier League teams
See more betting articles

Frequently asked questions

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Serie A games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages. To purchase Serie A tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official club websites, where you will then need to navigate to the 'Tickets' section. Tickets are often released a few weeks before each match and you may need to create an account and provide personal information. You can also purchase tickets at physical ticket offices, which are often located at or near the clubs' stadiums. Some clubs also have points of sale located at various spots around the cities where they are based.

If tickets are sold out on official channels or you are looking to secure seats in advance of official release or snap up last-minute tickets, you may wish to consider secondary resale retailers such as StubHub.

Yes, In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market such as StubHub. They are legitimate merchants in the resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets.

While it’s not essential to become a club member to buy Serie A match tickets, it can make the process much easier. This is particularly true at some of the bigger clubs, such as Inter Milan and Juventus for example. Getting a membership moves you up the ticket priority order and it also includes other benefits such as welcome gifts, discounted tours and museum admissions. Check specific club websites for more information.

Juventus hold the record for the most Serie A title triumphs, having landed 36 trophies in total. Their dominance spans decades, with notable success in the 2010s, where they won an Italian record nine consecutive titles from 2012 to 2020.

The San Siro, officially known as the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, is the largest stadium in Serie A. Located in Milan, it's a colossal arena with a seating capacity of 80,018 and is shared by fierce rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan.