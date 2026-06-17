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The Supabets app is available on Android, while iPhone users can access the platform through a mobile-optimized browser shortcut.

Is There a Supabets App in South Africa?

Yes, but with an important distinction. Supabets offers a dedicated Android application available as an APK file on the official website. Currently, there is no native iOS app on the App Store, but iPhone and iPad users can add the mobile site to their home screen as a Progressive Web App (PWA), giving near-identical access to all features. Our research confirms that both platforms are smooth and reliable for everyday betting.

Feature Android iPhone App Access Yes (APK) PWA/ Shortcut Min RAM 2 GB N/A App Size ~ 65MB N/A OS Version Android 5.1+ iOS 14+ Download Yes (APK) No native app Live Betting Yes Yes (mobile site) Casino Games No (Sports only) Yes (mobile site) Cash Out Yes Yes Deposits Yes Yes Withdrawals Yes Yes Push Alerts Yes Limited Biometric Login Yes No Fast Loading Yes Yes In-App Support Yes Yes (via browser) Data-Free Access Yes No

How to Download the Supabets App on Android

Here is how to install the Supabets app on any Android device:

On the official website, click on the "Data Free App" or "Download App" button. The Supabet app download APK file will start downloading; it is lightweight, around 9-65 MB. Before installing, go to Settings > Security (or Apps) and enable "Unknown Sources" or "Install Unknown Apps"; this is required to install any APK outside the Google Play Store. Once downloaded, open the APK file from your notifications or file manager, then tap Install. After installation is completed, tap the Supabets icon on your home screen to launch, then log in and register.

How to Get the Supabets App on iPhone or iPad

There is currently no dedicated Supabets app available for download on the Apple App Store. iOS users can instead create a shortcut on their home screen that works exactly like a native app:

Launch Safari browser and go to supabets.co.za. Tap the Share icon (the box with an arrow) at the bottom of the screen. Scroll down and select "Add to Home Screen." Name the shortcut (e.g., "Supabets") and tap Add. The Supabets icon will now be displayed on the home screen. Tapit to open the full mobile betting platform directly.

All features, including live betting, casino games, deposits, and withdrawals, are accessible using this approach on any iPhone or iPad running on iOS 14 or later.

Can You Use the Supabets App on a Huawei or Mobile Browser?

Users can still access Supabets on Huawei devices running on HarmonyOS. Since the Supabets APK is distributed directly from the official website rather than Google Play, it installs on Huawei phones without any additional configuration. Just follow the same steps for Android download above.

The Supabets mobile browser version is a good option for any device. The site is designed to be responsive and adapts to any screen size. You have access to everything from sports betting to live casino and payment management, without downloading anything.

Key Features of the Supabets Betting App

The Supabets app boasts essential features. Live betting is available with access to real-time odds across 30+ sports and 1300+ markets. The cash-out feature allows you to settle bets before the final whistle to lock in your returns.

Data-free mode is also available. This option is unique among South African bookmakers and allows sports betting with less mobile data. The Push notification keeps you up to date on scores and promotions instantly. Retail integration through the Book-a-Bet feature lets you place bets online and redeem at any Supabets branch nationwide.

Can You Register, Log In and Bet on the App?

Yes, new users can start their Supabets registration directly on the app by clicking on Register and entering their personal details and South African ID number. Returning users can log in with their username and password.

Once inside, you can browse markets, build a bet slip, and place wagers without ever leaving the app. To get a detailed breakdown of the Supabets sign-up bonus, see our dedicated bonus guide.

Deposits and Withdrawals on the Supabets App

The Supabet App fully supports deposits and withdrawals. The main methods include Instant EFT, 1Voucher, FNB eWallet, and Standard Bank Instant Money. The minimum deposit amount is R1.

The platform charges no fees on withdrawals, but withdrawals are subject to daily limits (e.g., R2500 via eWallet). FICA verification is required before your first withdrawal. To get full details on the platform, see our Supabets review.

Is the Supabets App Safe and Legal in South Africa?

The Supabets app is fully legal and operates under licenses from the Gauteng and Mpumalanga Gambling Boards. The platform uses SSL encryption to protect user accounts and payment data. Users have access to responsible gaming tools and the national gambling hotline in-app. Players must be 18+. Only download the APK from the official site.

Supabets App Not Working? Common Fixes

If the Supabet App begins to malfunction, try these quick checks:

Update the App: download the latest APK file from supabets.co.za.

Check your data connection: Toggle between WiFi and mobile data.

Clear the app cache: Navigate to Settings > Apps > Supabets > Clear Cache.

Re-enable Unknown Sources: The OS update of your device can reset this setting.

Use the mobile browser as a fallback. You can access all features from there.

Reach out to support via live chat or WhatsApp (+27 65 831 7225) for account issues.

Supabets App vs Mobile Website

Both options are strong, but they serve slightly different needs:

Supabets App Supabets Mobile Website No verified official standalone Android or iOS app for South Africa. Official mobile site available at mobile.supabets.co.za. Usually refers to adding the mobile site to the home screen. Supports login, registration, deposits, withdrawals, fixtures and live betting. Unofficial APK claims should be avoided. Safer option: use the official Supabets mobile website.

Our Expert Opinion

We tested the Supabets app across different Android devices and consider it one of the strongest mobile betting products in South Africa. The data-free mode is a major differentiator; the interface is clean and fast, and the welcome package of R50 free bet, 100 spins, and up to R5000 in deposit bonus is competitive.

There are limitations worth noting: no native iOS app, casino games are excluded from data-free mode, and daily withdrawal caps can be frustrating for high-volume bettors. On balance, our expert analysis recommends the Supabets app for Android users, with the mobile site as a good option for everyone else. Compare options in our guide to the best betting apps in South Africa.

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