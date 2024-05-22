Orlando Pirates vs Supersport United Predictions and Betting Tips: Supersport out to spoil Pirates’ African dream

We share predictions and betting tips for the season finale involving Orlando Pirates and Supersport United.

+

Orlando Pirates failed to capitalise on another Stellenbosch loss on Saturday in the DSTV Premiership as they suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the weekend.

Orlando Pirates vs Supersport United Betting Tips

Double chance & both teams to score - Supersport United/Draw & Yes @ 3.90 with 10bet

Over 2.5 goals @ 2.08 with 10bet

Winning margin - Supersport United to win by one goal @ 6.60 with 10bet

All odds are courtesy of 10bet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

New to 10bet? Learn all about the 10bet welcome offer

Haven't joined 10bet yet? Explore our 10bet registration guide

guide Discover the top welcome bonuses available in South Africa

The Buccaneers should have leapfrogged the Cape side if they bagged three points the last time out but TS Galaxy held on to leave Pirates lying third going into the final matchday.

Jose Riveiro was left frustrated as his side made it two losses on the spin, matching Stellenbosch’s return, meaning a place in the CAF Champions League is out of their hands.

The Sowetan giants host Supersport United on the final day of the season with three points being non-negotiable if they’re to jump into second spot in the PSL.

Matstastansta don’t have much to play for but perhaps fourth place, which they can achieve with victory at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Offensively gifted

As the second-highest scorers in the division, Pirates will offer a goal threat, particularly at home where they average 1.93 goals per game.

The visitors aren’t that far off in attack as they’ve netted 18 goals on the road this term at an average of 1.29 goals per match.

38% of Supersport United’s games have produced more than two goals on the day while 31% of the host’s fixtures ended with more than two strikes in the match.

Considering the previous meeting between these two ended 3-1, goals are likely in this battle.

Orlando Pirates vs Supersport United Betting Tip 1: Over 2.5 goals @ 2.08 with 10bet

A likely upset

While Orlando Pirates may enter this fixture as the favourites, their form of late suggests that an upset won’t be a huge surprise.

Mabakabaka lost two in a row in the league and even though they’re still in with a chance for the CAF Champions League, they could have an eye on the upcoming Nedbank Cup final.

They’d require Richards Bay to do them a favour and beat Stellies, not impossible after Pirates themselves were defeated two weeks ago by the same opponents.

However, Supersport United may continue their form of two wins and two draws from their previous four PSL fixtures.

Gavin Hunt’s men won two of the last four meetings with Pirates (D1), with the reverse leg in Tshwane going the way of Supersport in a 3-1 victory.

Pirates dropped points in five home games this term, a possibility on Saturday, considering it is an end-of-season affair.

Orlando Pirates vs Supersport United Betting Tip 2: Double chance - Supersport United/Draw @ 3.90 with 10bet

Not impossible

While it’s an outside chance that Matstastansta will walk away victorious here, it’s not impossible.

Supersport United won five games on their travels in the league this term, all coming by a one-goal margin.



Meanwhile, Riviero’s charges suffered only three defeats at the Orlando Stadium, 100% of those were by a solitary goal.

Low-scoring affairs are common in the PSL and we could be in for another one here on Saturday afternoon.