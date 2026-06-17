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Here are the points we’ll cover in this review:

Easy download and installation for Android users.

Comprehensive betting options including sports and casino games.

Attractive bonuses and promotions for new and existing users.

Comparing Betfred App with Other Bookmakers

Feature Betfred Hollywoodbets Betway Supabets Welcome Bonus R21,000 + 750 free spins Varies Match Bonus Varies Platform Android Android & iOS Android & iOS Android & iOS Price Boosts Yes No Yes Yes Live Streaming No Yes Yes No Multiple Promotions Yes Yes Yes Yes

➡️How to Download the Betfred Application?

The Betfred application is accessible to Android users in South Africa. To download, follow these simple steps:

Open your phone's Settings and enable installation from unknown sources.

Visit the Betfred site using your browser.

Click on the download button to initiate the APK download.

Open the downloaded file and install the app.

New users will need to register on Betfred, make a deposit, and then start betting.

Betfred App System Requirements

Before downloading, your device has to meet these requirements:

Application Version: 1.10.0.0

1.10.0.0 APK Size: 34.67 MB

34.67 MB Android Compatibility: Version 5.1 or higher

Version 5.1 or higher iOS Compatibility: Not Available

Compatible devices include Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Huawei Mate 50 Pro, and others.

Features of the Betfred App

The Betfred app offers several features that enhance the mobile betting experience significantly. Here are some of the major ones:

Pre-Match and Live Betting: Place bets on a wide array of sports, including football, tennis, and basketball, both before and during matches.

Place bets on a wide array of sports, including football, tennis, and basketball, both before and during matches. Casino Games: Enjoy slots, live table games, and unique offerings like the Aviator game.

Enjoy slots, live table games, and unique offerings like the Aviator game. eSports: Bet on popular eSports events, including League of Legends.

Bet on popular eSports events, including League of Legends. Price Boosts: Enhanced odds on selected events to increase your potential winnings.

Enhanced odds on selected events to increase your potential winnings. Cash-Out Options: Secure your profits or limit losses by cashing out your bets at any time.

💰Bonuses and Promotions

Betfred also offers attractive bonuses and promotions to its users. As a player on their platform, here are some promotions you stand to enjoy:

Sundays Sports Cashback: Get back 10% of your losing bets placed on Sundays up to R5,000.

Get back 10% of your losing bets placed on Sundays up to R5,000. Multiple Boost: Enhance winnings on multi-bets with up to a 30% boost.

Enhance winnings on multi-bets with up to a 30% boost. Soccer Bet Insurance: If one leg fails in an 8-leg multi bet, receive up to 10x your stake back.

➡️How to Register and Login Using the Betfred App

To start betting, create an account by following these steps:

Launch the app and tap the "Join" button.

Input your phone number and verify it.

Fill in your personal details.

Add a promo code if available.

Agree to the Terms and Conditions and create your account.

To log in, simply enter your credentials and tap "Log In".

💵Payment Methods on Betfred’s App

Deposit and withdraw winnings using these secure methods:

Visa and Mastercard

Instant EFT

Vouchers (BluVoucher, 1Voucher, OTT Voucher)

Ozow

Zapper and SnapScan

Please, always make sure your account details are up to date for seamless transactions.

🔍Wrap Up

The Betfred app is a solid choice for mobile sports betting in South Africa. Although it is limited to Android devices, it offers a comprehensive betting experience with competitive odds and a variety of promotions. Despite lacking live streaming and sometimes experiencing slow load times, the app is user-friendly and highly functional for both seasoned bettors and newcomers.

Pros: Cash-out options, price boosts, and a wide selection of games.

Cash-out options, price boosts, and a wide selection of games. Cons: Android-only, occasional slow loading, no live streaming.

Overall, Betfred offers a compelling mobile betting experience for South African users. For further details, refer to the full Betfred review.

Our Expert Opinion:

Author name: Emmanuel Omoloyin

What do you think about the Betfred app?

For me, the Betfred app offers easy download and installation, a good range of betting options, and a good casino section with slots and live table games. I should mention that the inclusion of eSports and price boosts is a major plus for players. Not to mention, players get several bonuses and promotions as new and existing users.

But for me, a significant drawback is the Android-only availability, excluding iOS users. Not to mention, the app does not offer live streaming services and it is noted to have slow load times once in a while. Either way, the app is still a solid choice and there’s room for improvement to meet the expectations of a wider audience.

What do you like about Betfred app?

I appreciate the existing customers' offers. Betfred does not stop at the welcome bonus; you also get offers like Sundays sports cashback, multiple boost, and soccer bet insurance. These ongoing promotions are good incentives to keep players coming back for more.

What could be improved on Betfred app?

The most immediate improvement would be expanding availability to iOS devices. Creating an iOS version would make the platform more accessible and competitive in South Africa. Also, while live betting is available, the absence of live streaming services means players cannot watch the events they are betting on directly within the app. Implementing live streaming would be a perfect addition to better the in-play betting experience of bettors.

FAQs – App Betfred in South Africa