Learn how to download Betway app and start betting on the go in South Africa. Read our detailed guide and install the Betway app on your phone today.

This Betway App review will walk you through every step of installing this betting application and uncover its main features. Our investigations allow you to make an informed decision about wagering on this mobile app.

🔍 How to Download the Betway Application in South Africa?

Punters who wish to use the Betway promo code on their phones will soon learn how to download the Betway app on Android and iOS devices. We tested the download procedures ourselves and found that they are fairly intuitive. Keep reading this Betway mobile review to discover all the download steps.

➡️ How to Download Betway Android/ APK in South Africa?

To complete the Betway APK download, you need to go through a few simple steps. Below, you can find a detailed guide on how to download Betway app on your Android phone:

1. First, visit the operator's mobile site and click the menu at the top left of your screen

2. Select the ‘‘Betway App’’ option.

3. Go to Settings and enable installation from unknown sources. You must do this because Betway APK isn’t available on Google Play Store.

4. Get back to the bookie’s website and press ‘‘Download the Android App.’’

5. When the Betway APK file is downloaded, open it. Then, tap ‘‘Install’’ to complete the Betway APK download process.

6. Finally, the application will appear on your phone screen within seconds. If you don’t have an account, complete the Betway mobile registration. Afterwards, make a Betway deposit (ideally using the method available on the Betway withdrawal page) so you can start placing bets.

Betway Android System Requirements Table

Now that you know how to download Betway app, you should get familiar with its system requirements. It's crucial to know whether your phone is compatible with the app if you wish to complete the Betway APK download. Additionally, you must ensure you have enough space to download Betway app.

Therefore, this Betway mobile review reveals all the important app info in the table below:

Operation System Android Compatibility 5.0 or higher Software Version 3.4.5 File Size 43.89 MB Download Link Visit site

➡️ How to Download Betway iOS in South Africa?

Recent investigations show that most bookmakers feature only an Android app. However, this Betway mobile review reveals you can complete the Betway iOS download. Below, you can find an easy guide on how to download Betway app on your iOS device:



To start with, navigate to the App Store . Enter the bookmaker’s app name in the search field and start the search. Tap the ‘‘Get’’ button to download Betway app and install it. Finally, it should appear on your mobile screen in a few seconds.



Alternatively, you can visit the bookie’s site, navigate to the ‘‘Betway App’’ page, and click the appropriate link, after which you will be redirected to the App Store.

Betway iOS System Requirements Table

Now that you know how to download Betway app on an iOS phone, you should familiarise yourself with the application system requirements. That way, you will know what is necessary to complete the Betway iOS download. By conducting research on this betting app, we discovered the following details:

Operation System iOS Compatibility 11.0 or higher App Size 53.9 MB Where to Download? Apple App Store

📱 Does Betway Provide a Data-Free Feature?

This Betway mobile review reveals that the operator’s application is completely data-free. In other words, after you download Betway app in South Africa, your mobile phone won’t use data while you spend time on it.

📚 What Are the Betway Mobile Betting Features?

Before you move on to download Betway app, you would certainly like to learn about its betting options. We tested the Betway app features and will explore some of the most notable ones in the sections below.

Live Betting

Our experts have discovered that the bookie features a dedicated live betting page. Punters who download Betway app can wager on ongoing events from football, tennis, cricket, basketball, and many other sports. Although Betway mobile live streaming lacks, the live game tracker can help you follow the action.

Cash Out

The best Betway mobile betting features also include the cash-out service. It enables wagerers who download Betway app in South Africa to cash out their bets placed on the ‘‘Live’’ page. So, if you start doubting the outcome you’ve backed, this function helps you minimise your losses.

Sports Range

Once you download Betway app, you will notice it boasts a wide array of sports. These include the most popular options among local punters, like football, cricket, and horse racing. In addition, bettors who place wagers on more niche options, such as squash, water polo, and biathlon, can also download Betway app in South Africa.

Deposit & Withdrawal

This sportsbook also accepts a wide range of Betway mobile payment options. After you download Betway app in South Africa, you can use Instant bank transfers, credit cards, vouchers, and other payment methods to complete transactions.

Bonuses and Promotions

Our experts have also found out that the Betway mobile promotions section includes some interesting bonus offers. New customers who download Betway app can claim a welcome bonus. Additionally, regular players can explore Win Boost, Risk-Free Bonus, and more.

Casino Games

When you download Betway app, you can also explore an extensive casino section. You can play slots, table games, live casino games, and Aviator.

🎁 What’s Betway Welcome Bonus on Mobile?

After you download Betway app and register, you can claim the bookie’s welcome bonus. All newly registered users can get a 100% match on their first deposit of up to 1,000 as a Free Bet.

To qualify, you must make a deposit and wager it 3x at minimum odds of 3.0 within 30 days of signing up. Then, you should use the Free Bet as a single bet with one or more selections within 180 days of receiving it. Finally, you can get up to R50,000 if you complete all the wagering requirements.

Alternatively, you can opt for a casino welcome offer after you download Betway app and open an account. That way, you can receive a 100% match on your first deposit of up to R2,000. But first, you must add R5 or more to your account within 30 days of the Betway mobile registration. Finally, you should wager the bonus funds 30x within 30 days before you can make a withdrawal.

🆚 What’s the Best Mobile App in South Africa?

Betway South Africa app is certainly one of the top betting applications. Therefore, we tested other leading apps to see how the bookmaker’s application compares to other top-notch apps. The following sections will help you decide if you should download Betway app or some other application that suits you better.

🆚 Betway App vs Hollywoodbets App

Hollywoodbets features one of the best applications in the country. However, you can download Betway app on Android or iOS devices, while Hollywoodbets only has an Android app. Additionally, the Betway app features a more competitive welcome bonus. So, we rate it with 5/ 5, while Hollywoodbets gets 4/ 5.

🆚 Betway App vs Gbets App

Another great betting app is featured by Gbets. Nevertheless, while the responsiveness of the Betway app enhances customer experience, slow loading times on the Gbets app take away from it. Also, we have found that players who download Betway app in South Africa can explore a more competitive welcome bonus.

🆚 Betway App vs 10bet App

10bet provides another great wagering application. Nonetheless, we have found that the Betway app compatibility includes a wider scope of mobile devices. Moreover, the 10bet app doesn’t support iOS devices. Additionally, bettors who download Betway app will probably notice that this app interface is more intuitive and easier to navigate.

✅ Why Use the Betway Application for Online Betting in South Africa?

If you download Betway app, you will be able to place bets whenever and wherever, even with limited access to the Internet. Moreover, our experts have discovered you can place bets on sports, eSports, virtual sports, and casino games. When you download Betway app in South Africa and sign up, you can claim a sports or casino welcome bonus. Afterwards, you can explore other promotions, such as Win Boost or Risk-Free Offer.

The good thing is that you can easily learn how to download Betway app. And once you do, you will see how much it improves your overall betting experience. So, after completing our research, we rate this application 5/ 5.

Lastly, you can take a look at the benefits and setbacks of Betway South Africa app in the table below:

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Available on Android and iOS devices Doesn’t include a live-streaming function Fast, responsive, and easy to navigate through Live chat support is not the fastest one Features a range of sports, live betting, and cash-out No loyalty program Offers a competitive welcome bonus



Hosts a comprehensive casino section





🔍 What’s the Author’s Opinion About Betway App?

I have to say, Betway South Africa app is one of the best betting apps you can try out. It’s compatible with Android and iOS devices and data-free. You can quickly learn how to download Betway app, as this is a seamless process. In addition, it is user-friendly and includes a variety of features and options. Overall, anyone looking for a top-notch mobile betting experience should download Betway app.

FAQs – App Betway in South Africa

Finally, take a look at this FAQ section about the Betway South Africa app.

How do I download the Betway application on my mobile device?

To complete the Betway APK download on your Android phone, visit the ‘‘Betway App’’ page under the main menu. If you are wondering how to download Betway app on an iOS phone, simply search for it in the App Store.

Is the Betway application available for both Android and iOS devices?

Yes, the Betway app compatibility allows you to complete the Betway iOS download and Android download.

Does the Betway application offer live betting and live streaming?

It features a live betting page but doesn’t include a live-streaming service.

Is the Betway app safe?

Betway South Africa app is licensed and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board. As such, it provides a secure betting environment.

How does the Betway application compare to other online betting apps in South Africa?

Betway app is optimised for Android AND iOS devices, making it a very competitive app on the market.