Discover the 8 best new betting sites in South Africa. Our betting experts have been through the new sites, so that you can have the freshet info!

South Africa is home to many sports fans, but finding legal online bookmakers can be quite tasking. If you're looking for the latest online bookmakers, then you've come to the right place. In this review, we will be looking at some of the new sports betting sites in South Africa and how they rank.

🥇 New Sports Betting Sites in South Africa

If you’re reading this guide, you probably want to know the latest online bookmakers. We have a list of new sports betting sites we recommend you try, but ensure you read our review before you do.

So, if you just know a few like Interbet, bet.co.za, and even Betfred, there are still many other reputable new betting sites in South Africa. We will mention the best new betting sites in South Africa and highlight some of their unique features. Eventually, you’ll be able to decide if the latest online bookmakers are worth your time. With that said let's look at the top-ranking new betting sites in South Africa according to goal.com.

🥇 Our Favorite New Betting Site - Betfred

If we were to choose a favourite among the best new betting sites in South Africa, it would be Betfred. In our opinion, Betfred is the best compared to the other latest online bookmakers. In addition to offering a fantastic site, they offer many sports betting options. Besides, their odds are considerably higher than the other latest online bookmakers. Also, we liked that they have the most incentives for both new and existing players.

If you've never registered with Betway yet, then it's the occasion to claim the Betfred welcome offer with the Betfred Promo Code FREDGOAL.

🏆 New Betting Site – Betfred

Betfred is one of the top new betting sites in South Africa to join. The bookie offers a wide range of gambling products, including sports betting and casino games. They also offer many incentives to customers on their site. Using the Betfred site is not only convenient, but it also offers a unique betting experience. You can easily access all of the pages on their well-designed site. In addition, we will also be mentioning some of their best features in our Betfred review.

Betting Options

Sports fans will love this site as it offers over 27 available sports and events to bet on. Bettors can access the high quality live stream to bet on live sports and even virtual sports. Betfred also features lucky numbers, Instant games, Betgames, and the popular Aviator game. If you're a casino lover, you should check out their Vegas games section to play any of their impressive casino games.

Welcome Bonus

If you sign up with this bookie you'll get a welcome bonus up to R5,000. All you need to do is go through the Betfred registration. You'll get the bonus on your first deposit to bet on any sports of your choice. You can also take advantage of other offers like cashbacks, free spins, and boosted odds on Betfred.

Mobile Betting

Unlike the other latest online bookmakers, Betfred doesn't have a native app. Instead, you can use the easy install app from your mobile browser. You can also decide to use the mobile website instead to access their gambling products. Mobile bettors will have a smooth experience on the site since it has all of the offers from Betfred.

Payment Options

You can choose up to 8 deposits and four withdrawal methods on Betfred. The site supports deposit and withdrawal options like Visa, MasterCard, EFT transfers, Ozow, and Vouchers. You won't have any troubles with payments on their platform.

Betfred South Africa is one of the best sites for both sports and casino lovers. Their platform has everything and is easy to use.

🏆 New Betting Site – Betway

betway homepage screenshot08. Picture

Betway is another site that stands out among the new online betting sites in South Africa. Betway features a wide variety of sports, including rugby, cricket, and football. You can bet on games in real-time or opt for the pre-match events. In addition to this Betway review, here are some of their other unique features.

Betting Options

Bettors will have access to over 20 different sports to bet on at this bookie's site. Betway features extensive betting markets for all the main sports, including football, rugby, cricket, and tennis. In addition, you can bet on virtual and eSports on the site. Betway also has impressive online casino games ranging from slots, tables, and even card games. They even feature the popular Aviator game on their platform.

Welcome bonus

Betway gives new customers a deposit bonus after they've completed the Betway registration. You'll be eligible for the first deposit up to R1000 to bet on sports. Betway also offers a casino bonus up to R2000 to play their fantastic game collections.

Mobile Betting

You can download the iOS and Android apps for Betway on your phone or tablet devices. The bookie is among the new betting sites in South Africa that offers a compact app with all of their betting features. You can access their many sports betting options, betting markets, games, payment options, and many more on the app. The app's user interface is impressive and guarantees a fantastic betting experience.

Payment Options

One of the perks of using new betting sites in South Africa like Betway is that they provide convenient deposit and withdrawal options. The bookie has over 12 South African payment methods listed to fund your account. You can do so with bank transfers, Vouchers, and Ozow Instant EFT.

Betway is also one of the best new betting sites in South Africa with lots of positive reviews. The bookie has a fantastic betting site reputation among South African gamblers. Whether you're a sports fan or you prefer casino games, they have everything. You can also take advantage of their many incentives, including Jackpots and boosted odds.

🏆 New Betting Site – BoyleSports

Boyle Sports is a favourite among the new betting sites in South Africa. They offer a wide range of betting options and an impressive sportsbook featuring popular sports like football, basketball, cricket, tennis, and golf. Some of the features we need to mention in our BoyleSports review include:

Betting Options

South Africans can bet on over 26 sports on the BoyleSports platform. The bookie offers pre-match and live betting options on a wide range of sports. You can bet on lucky numbers and virtual sports, as they offer an impressive collection of gambling products. In addition, BoyleSports offers a vast selection of Live Casino and Betgames on their site.

Welcome Bonus

New players on BoyleSports will get a fantastic first deposit bonus of up to R1000 and 25 free spins. When you sign up with the bookie, you can use this bonus to bet on sports and play Floating Dragon Hold and Spin.

Mobile Betting

Even though BoyleSports doesn't have a mobile app, it doesn't mean you can't access their site on mobile. The bookie offers an intuitive platform that is compatible with any mobile device. You can access their mobile-friendly website on your mobile browser. It is compact, and its interface is just as good as the desktop site.

Payment Options

BoyleSports offers a variety of ways for bettors to fund their accounts and also withdraw. You can choose options that are common in South Africa to make payments on the site. Some of the payment options available on BoyleSports include OTT Voucher, 1Voucher, Ozow Instant EFT, and card payments.

There's a lot of positive site reviews and testimonials on BoyleSports South Africa, and they hold a fantastic betting site reputation. If you sign up with them, you'll also have access to many incentives on the site. According to many reviews, BoyleSports offers a lot of incentives to both new and existing players. You can get deposit bonuses, boosted odds, cashbacks, and more when you sign up with this bookie.

🏆 New Betting Site – Hollywoodbets



Hollywoodbets is also among the best new betting sites in South Africa. The bookie offers a wide range of sports betting options, especially for horse racing events. In our Hollywoodbets review, we will mention some features of this sports betting site:

Betting Options

Hollywoodbets offers a wide variety of sports betting options and live casino games. South African Bettors can wager on over 30 different sports on the Hollywoodbets platform. You can bet on popular sports like football, tennis, golf, cricket, rugby, basketball, and Ice hockey. In addition to the sports and casino games, bettors can play Lucky Numbers, Spina Zonke games, and Aviator.

Welcome Offer

Hollywoodbets also has a new customer bonus for South Africans to bet on sports or play games. If you sign up with this bookie today, you'll get an R25 free bet and 50 free spins to play specific slot games. Even though their welcome bonus may not be the biggest, you will still get a free bet without having to deposit on the site. If you're interested about this welcome bonus, learn more about the Hollywoodbets registration.

Mobile Betting

Although the bookie doesn't have an app for mobile users, you can still access their products on your phone. Bettors can place bets on Hollywoodbets using the mobile website, which has a simple interface. The mobile site is easy to navigate, and you can access it on any mobile browser. It also has all of the features on the desktop site.

Payment Options

Hollywoodbets offers many payment options on their site, especially from popular payment providers. You can make payments via Vouchers, Ozow Instant EFT, Standard Bank Instant Money, and many other methods. Payments on the sites are processed instantly, and there are no hidden charges on Hollywoodbets.

Hollywoodbets is one of the legal online bookmakers in South Africa. Judging from the site reviews and testimonials it has received, there is no doubt it is one of the most widely accepted new online betting sites in the country. If you sign up with Hollywoodbets, you'll have access to a good number of betting site promotions.

🏆 New Betting Site – Supabets



SupaBets is another one of the best new online betting sites you should check out. They are very popular in South Africa and other African countries. During our Supabets review, we found their website easy to navigate. You can bet on over 28 different sports on Supabets South Africa. Other features include:

Betting Options

If you're looking for new online betting sites that offer competitive odds and markets, Supabets doesn't disappoint. They have one of the best betting markets, especially for soccer fans (who can access our Soccer Betting guide, specially created for South African bettors). You can bet on the site on football, basketball, tennis, volleyball, and many other events. They also cover virtual sports, the Supanumbers, and PlayVegas games. Their casino section alone features over 800 games, including live dealers.

Welcome Bonus

SupaBets also offers a welcome bonus of up to R2000 to South Africans. If you check the betting site promotions page, you'll also see other ongoing offers for all players. You can use the sign up bonus to bet on sports or play their games.

Mobile Betting

The bookie doesn't have a mobile app at the moment, but you can use the Supabets mobile website, which has the same features as the desktop. The mobile site is simple and is optimised for all devices. You can easily navigate the site to place your bets or play their casino games.

Payment Options

You can conveniently choose from the 15 deposit options and withdrawal options listed on the betting site. Supabets offers easy deposit and withdrawal options for South Africans. You can pay with bank transfers, instant EFTs, Vouchers, MTN Momo, cheques or debit cards.

The bookie offers a fantastic platform in South Africa and that's why Supabets has received many positive site reviews and testimonials. If you're looking for reputable new betting sites in South Africa to join, we will definitely recommend Supabets.

🏆 New Betting Site – Bet.co.za

Bet.co.za is one of the new betting sites in South Africa to sign up with. Bet.co.za has gained an excellent betting site reputation among South Africans, offering a well designed site that is user-friendly and easy to navigate. Also, their betting site promotions page has offers for new and existing players. In our bet.co.za review, we will explore some of the interesting features of this new betting site.

Betting Options

Despite being relatively new, Bet.co.za offers a wide variety of sports markets for bettors. You can bet on pre-match games and live events on the site. Bet.co.za also features some impressive virtual sports, and you'll also have access to a full selection of Live casino games and Betgames. The bookie also offers the popular Aviator game, dice games, and lucky numbers games, among others.

Welcome Offer

The bookie also offers a welcome bonus to new players on their site. If you register today on bet.co.za, you will get a deposit bonus up to R1,000 to bet on sports. Like most new sports betting sites, you have to meet the wagering requirements of Bet.co.za.

Mobile Betting

At the time of our review, the bookie doesn't have a mobile app. However, with the Bet.co.za mobile website, you can still access all their sports betting options on your mobile devices. The mobile site is optimised for any device and will immediately detect when you're accessing the site on your phone. You can easily bet on sports, play games, make payments, and even contact support on the mobile-friendly site.

Payment Options

It's easy to make deposits and withdrawals on the Bet.co.za site. The deposit and withdrawal options include Instant EFT, Vouchers, Peach Payments, Zapper, and card payments. Deposits on the sites are processed instantly, and Bet.co.za offers deposit and withdrawal options that allow you to receive your money within minutes. You won't face any hassles withdrawing your winnings on the South African betting site.

Bet.co.za is among the new betting sites in South Africa that we recommend not just because of their many incentives but also their betting options. You'll have access to thousands of betting markets and competitive odds on this betting site.

🏆 New Betting Site – Gbets

Gbets is one of the latest online bookmakers for only South African bettors, and they offer a wide range of sports betting options. The bookie also features popular sports like football, basketball, tennis, rugby, Ice hockey, and cricket. They also provide several betting site bonuses for South African gamblers. For the purpose of our Gbets review, here are some of their other betting features.

Betting Options

The bookie covers over 25 available sports and events as such you can bet on pre-match or live events on Gbets The betting site is also one of the best when it comes to live casino games especially since the Gold Rush casino company owns them. In addition, you can play lucky numbers, Betgames, and virtual sports at the betting site. The bookie also offers impressive betting markets for eSports.

Welcome Offer

New players signing up for the first time will receive a welcome bonus from Gbets. The bookie gives players R25 free bet just for signing up and you don't need to make a deposit. However, you can also take advantage of their first deposit bonus up to R1,000 in addition to the free bet.

Mobile Betting

They are also one of the latest online bookmakers offering an app for players. If you use an Apple device or Android, you can install the betting app to bet on sports or play games. Gbets app is easy to navigate, and it has a user-friendly interface. You can perform any task on it as you would on the desktop site. They also have a mobile-friendly site for bettors who choose not to download the app.

Payment Options

South Africans won't have any hassles with payments on Gbets. The bookie has partnered with top payment providers in the country to make it easy to deposit and withdraw your money. You can use deposit and withdrawal options like bank transfers, Instant EFT, and vouchers to make payments on the site.

Gbets is one of the best, especially when it comes to promotions. They offer incentives like multi-bet boosts, odds boosts, and other special betting site bonuses. You can use these bonuses to bet on sports or play their impressive collection of games.

🏆 New Betting Site – TicTac Bets

TicTac Bets is another one of the latest online bookmakers worth mentioning since they are relatively new. On TicTac Bets, you'll have access to over 20 available sports and events. They also offer competitive odds on many sports, including football, tennis, basketball, cricket, and ice hockey. There are also other interesting features on this site, which we will mention in our TicTac Bets review:

Betting Options

There are many sports betting options on TicTac Bets. The bookie covers thousands of events, including popular leagues like the English Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, Bundesliga, and many others. Thanks to its impressive live streaming feature, you can also bet on live sports at the betting site. TicTac Bets also features lucky numbers, Vegas games, Betgames, Spin & Win, and other entertaining betting options.

Welcome Bonus

TicTac Bets is among the latest online bookmakers with the best betting site bonuses. If you're signing up for the first time on TicTac Bets, you'll be eligible for their welcome bonus. The bookie is giving out a deposit bonus up to R2,000. You'll also receive 20 free spins to play Pragmatic Play games.

Mobile Betting

TicTac Bets only has an Android app at the time of our review. iOS users will have to stick to the mobile website until an app is available. However, using the app is very much similar to the mobile site. As such, you'll have access to all of their betting products whether you use the app or the mobile website.

Payment Options

Making deposits and withdrawals are seamless on TicTac Bets South Africa. They offer over 10 payment methods on their platform for South Africans to deposit or withdraw their money. You can fund your account with your Visa or MasterCard debit cards. South Africans can also use other non-conventional options like Vouchers, EFT payments, and Ozow to make payments on the betting site.

TicTac Bets has an impressive sportsbook with over 28 different sports. You'll also enjoy playing their games whether on your PC or mobile device. So far, TicTac Bets has received a lot of positive site reviews and testimonials from users and is considered one of the best in South Africa.

🔍 How We Review New Betting Sites in South Africa

When selecting the best new betting sites in South Africa, here's how we made our choice.

Payment Methods: We only picked new sports betting sites that offer convenient payment options for South Africans. Also, we checked their processing times and if there were any hidden charges.

Security: We also made sure to check the security of the new online betting sites. It is best to only use secure new sports betting sites so your data doesn't get into the wrong hands.

Reputation: Our selections were also based on the reputation of the operators. We didn't recommend new online betting sites with bad site reviews and testimonials or the ones that have a history of scamming players.

licensing and regulation: We made sure to check if the new sports betting sites were legal online bookmakers in South Africa. The new online betting sites had licensing and regulation from the Mpumalanga Gaming Board or the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board.

Sports Betting Options and Games : We also compared the gambling products from different new betting sites in South Africa. The latest online bookmakers had more sports and games listed on their site.

Promotions: We rated the best new sports betting sites based on their offers and incentives. In order to be fair, we also compared the bonus terms and conditions of the latest online bookmakers.

🌟 Why Register with New Betting Sites

There are many reasons why you should sign up with new betting sites in South Africa, some of them include:

Welcome Bonus

New online betting sites are trying to draw more attention and for this reason, they have better offers. Unlike older operators, you'll get bigger bonuses at new betting sites in South Africa. Here's a list created by our betting experts of the best betting sites with welcome bonus in South Africa.

User Experience

Since they are new sports betting sites, you can expect a modern platform. As such new online betting sites have better user interface and design than older sites.

Innovative Ideas and Features

New betting sites in South Africa come up with new gambling offers and features. The new online betting sites come up with unique ideas to bring their products in the limelight.

Payment Methods

You'll find more convenient payment options at new betting sites in South Africa. Usually, new sports betting sites include other non-traditional payments, unlike their older counterparts.

✅ Advantages of Joining New Betting Sites

Competitive odds

Impressive bonus offers

New sports betting sites are modern and intuitive

Wide range of betting options

Convenient payment methods

❌ Disadvantages of Joining New Betting Sites

Lack of experience

May be risky

❓ How to choose a new betting site

Here are some things to consider when choosing new betting sites in South Africa.

🏆 Choose the best betting site 🔍 Why it’s important 🌟 What to check / expect? Welcome bonus Test gambling products and offers Win bonus money Betting Features Convenient betting experience Intuitive and optimised platform Live Betting Follow events in real-time High-quality Live Streams and Livescores Betting Odds Higher payouts Competitive and higher odds Mobile App Easy access to betting site Functional and user-friendly app Registration Process Easy sign up Simple application form Deposit methods Access to safe and convenient payments Vouchers, EFTs, instant bank transfers Withdrawal methods Safe and convenient withdrawals Multiple payment options User Experience Excellent user experience Fantastic user-interface

To allow you to enjoy an even better betting experience, our experts created an exhaustive analysis of the best betting sites in South Africa. They also went through an in-depth analysis of the best betting apps in South Africa, for those of you who prefer to bet mobile.

⚖️ Legal information about South Africa

There was a time when betting was restricted in South Africa but it isn't so today. The National Gambling Act of 2004 made it legal for operators to offer their gambling products in the country. With the introduction of the Act, it was now permitted for residents to bet with legal online bookmakers in South Africa. One of the things the National Gambling Act did was to distinguish between sports betting and interactive gambling.

The Act also introduced theNational Gambling Board responsible for licensing and regulation of gambling operators. In addition to licensing and regulation, the body also supervises and monitors legal online bookmakers in South Africa.

Most Popular FAQs for Best Betting Sites in South Africa

Can I trust a new betting site in South Africa?

You can only trust new betting sites in South Africa that comply with licensing and regulation as well as a good betting site reputation.

What is the benefit of signing up for a new betting site?

One of the benefits of signing up with new betting sites in South Africa is that they offer bigger bonuses. Also, new online betting sites offer a modern platform that is easy to navigate.

How do I choose the right betting site?

You can choose new online betting sites by checking their licensing and regulation, good betting site reputation, and security.

Can I sign up on multiple betting sites?

Of course, you can sign up with multiple new sports betting sites in South Africa. There isn't any restriction on the number of new betting sites in South Africa to register with.