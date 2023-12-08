Stay up to date with the latest AFCON fixtures, including group stage matches, teams, and results. Follow the action with our comprehensive guide.

Bettors interested in betting on the 2024 AFCON can discover the complete AFCON fixtures, teams, AFCON results, and exciting updates here.

Africa Cup of Nations Fixtures 2024

Here's a breakdown of the fixtures for the competing AFCON groups.

Group A

On January 13, 18, and 22, 2024, Ivory Coast faces Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, and Guinea-Bissau. On January 14, Nigeria plays Equatorial Guinea. Then, Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea Bissau on January 18. On January 22, Guinea Bissau will play against Nigeria.

Group B

Egypt plays Mozambique and Ghana plays Cape Verde on January 14. Egypt faces Ghana on 18th and Cape Verde faces Morocco on 19th in the second group game. On 22nd, Cape Verde plays Egypt and Mozambique plays Ghana.

Group C

For this group, on January 15, Senegal will play Gamba. On January 19, Senegal vs Cameroon takes place, and Senegal vs Guinea happens on January 23, 2024. Also, Cameroon will play Guinea on January 15. On January 19, Guinea vs Gambia takes place, and Gambia vs Cameroon on January 23.

Group D

For Group D, Algeria will face Angola on January 15, 2024, and Burkina Faso will play Mauritania on the 16th. On January 20, Algeria plays Burkina Faso, then Mauritania vs Angola. On January 23, 2024, Angola and Mauritania will play Burkina Faso and Algeria, respectively.

Group E

For AFCON Group E, Tunisia plays Namibia on January 16, Mali on January 20, and South Africa on January 24. On January 16, Mali will play South Africa. South Africa and Mali play Namibia on January 21 and 24, respectively.

Group F

For Group F, Morocco vs Tanzania takes place on the 17, alongside DR Congo vs Zambia. On January 21, Morocco will play against DR Congo, then Zambia against Tanzania. On the 24th, Zambia vs Morocco and Tanzania vs DR Congo occur.

AFCON Fixtures and Results FAQs

Is there a fixture for tomorrow's AFCON match?

There are no matches tomorrow for AFCON Football.

Can AFCON fixtures be rescheduled if necessary?

Yes. Fixtures may be subject to change, but they are generally considered fixed points in a sports calendar.

Where can I find the AFCON fixtures?

You can find AFCON fixtures on our website. Alternatively, the fixtures are also on the Confederation of African Football website.

When and where is the next African Cup of Nations?

The next AFCON match is scheduled for 2027, with Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda as hosts.

Are AFCON fixtures played simultaneously?

Yes, fixtures for AFCON can be played simultaneously for the groups.

How are the AFCON fixtures determined?

The AFCON fixtures are determined by combining factors, including seeding, qualifying results, and the draw.

What are AFCON fixtures?

The fixtures for AFCON are the match schedule for the tournament. The fixtures list the dates and times of each match.

Can AFCON fixtures be influenced by other tournaments or events?

Yes, the fixtures can be influenced by other tournaments or events.

Are the AFCON fixtures subject to change?

Yes, the fixtures for AFCON betting are subject to change in the case of unexpected events or schedule conflicts.

Can AFCON fixtures be played at different venues?

Yes, the fixtures for AFCON are played at different venues.