AFCON Groups for 2024 | Which Group is South Africa in for AFCON 2024?

Get the details and information about the teams in the AFCON groups and their fixtures in this article. Stay updated with the upcoming matches.

At the end of the AFCON qualifiers, 24 teams made it to the 2024 tournament taking place in Ivory Coast. Find out the AFCON groups, fixtures, and more.

AFCON Groups Overview

After the qualifiers, Africa's greatest national football teams compete in the Africa Cup of Nations tournament. The group stage categorizes teams to compete for the next stage. The following AFCON groups compete in the 2024 tournament for AFCON betting:

Group A

Ivory Coast, who will serve as the host nation for this tournament, is in Group A. Ivory Coast will face Nigeria, who have won the competition three times previously, along with Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau, both of which have undergone qualification for the competition for the fourth time. Ivory Coast and Nigeria are clear AFCON favourites.

The latter has so many excellent players on their team, including Victor Osimhen, who has scored 10 goals in the qualifying competition and is the tournament's leading goal scorer. In addition to that, the Equatorial Guinea team is expected to put up a fight.

Group B

This group consists of past four-time winner Ghana, alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique. Egypt, a seven-time champion, is back after 2010. Egypt and Ghana who last won in 1982 are considered the favorites in this group.

Group C

Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea, and Gambia comprise this group. Senegal must defeat Guinea, The Gambia, and Cameroon, who have won this championship five times, to advance.

Group D

Algeria, since its run in the 2021 AFCON, is now prepared to make amends for its mistakes. For AFCON Groups D, you can find other teams, including Burkina Faso, Angola, and Mauritania. From their fixtures, these teams will be playing each other to determine the final results.

Group E

Tunisia, Mali, South Africa, and Namibia comprise Group E. Tunisia and South Africa both desire to win this competition again. To advance out of Group E, they must beat Mali, who has placed second, third, and fourth, respectively. Mali will be their opponent. In addition, they will compete against Namibia, who are making their fourth appearance in the AFCON tournament.

Group F

From past results, Group F is quite competitive. In this group, unlike Tanzania, three of the four teams have won the competition comprising Morocco, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Zambia. Tanzania would have to secure good points to advance further.

AFCON Groups FAQs

How many groups are there in AFCON?

The Africa Cup of Nations has 24 teams, divided into six groups of four teams. The AFCON groups range from Group A to F and the AFCON results will determine those who commences to the next stage.

What is Group B in the African Cup of Nations?

From the qualifiers, AFCON Group B consists of four teams comprising Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.

Who are the groups A in Africa Cup of Nations?

For the AFCON 2023 groups, Group A consists of Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau. From the AFCON fixtures, these teams will play each other.

How many teams from each group advance to the knockout stage?

Top two teams from each group with the most points advance to AFCON knockouts.